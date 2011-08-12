* FTSE 100 up 3 pct, up 1.3 pct over week
* Bullish broker sentiment aids Kazakhmys, Kingfisher
* Randgold Resources sole faller as gold weakens
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Aug 12 Britain's top shares rose on
Friday, underpinned by a short-selling ban on financial shares
by France, Italy, Spain and Belgium, with banks, integrated oil
stocks and miners leading the market higher.
After a tumultuous five days, during which it swung in a
range of more than 500 points, the FTSE 100 index ended
up 157.20 points, or 3 percent, at 5,320.03 on Friday, pulling
back earlier losses to record a gain of 1.3 percent for the
week.
Buyers came in for banks , boosted by the
short-selling ban, despite doubts about the wisdom of preventing
the controversial practice, whereby investors look to profit
from anticipated price falls.
Barclays , Lloyds Banking Group and Royal
Bank of Scotland all enjoyed gains at or near the 5
percent mark.
Investors were also given cause for cheer by modestly upbeat
U.S. retail sales data, which offset a weak reading on U.S.
consumer sentiment.
As risk appetite improved, gold , a traditional safe
haven, fell. This had a negative knock-on effect on Randgold
Resources , off 0.2 percent, the sole blue-chip faller.
The market's 'risk-on' mode gave energy firms a
lift, with the sector helped too by an opinion from Goldman
Sachs that integrated oil stocks were undervalued.
Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), among Goldman's top picks in the
sector, climbed 3 percent, while BG Group and BP
added 4.5 percent and 2.1 percent.
Analysts, however, were steeling themselves for further
market volatility in the coming week.
"There's still a lot of nervousness. There's still a lot of
concern with respect to sovereign exposure to bad debt, as well
as obviously the amount of bad debt that's on banks' balance
sheets," Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets, said.
"Until such time as there's some form of clarity on that,
we're going to continue to get these wild price swings that
we've seen over the past two weeks, because at the moment
governments are showing no sign whatsoever of getting a handle
on the crisis in Europe."
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel are scheduled to meet next Tuesday in a bid to
address similar criticisms.
Bullish broker sentiment was behind a number of moves on the
FTSE 100. Kazakhmys , up 6.3 percent, led the miners
higher after an Arbuthnot Securities upgrade on the
Kazakh miner to "strong buy" from "buy" on valuation grounds.
Pharmaceutical firm Shire , up 3.9 percent, benefited
as UBS lifted its stance to "buy" from "neutral", as it reckons
consensus 2013 earnings per share estimates are too low, mostly
on overly cautious prospects for the ADHD franchise.
Home improvements retailer Kingfisher climbed 5.9
percent as the same broker added the company to its European Key
Call list.
Inmarsat was the star FTSE 100 performer, up 9.7
percent, building on Thursday's gains when Citigroup upgraded
the satellite operator to "buy".
"There are a lot of decent stocks that have been sold off
because the market's been sold off ... We're getting a little
bit of long-term money coming in, and I think the same thing
would happen again if the market fell off again," said Will
Hedden, sales trader at IG Index.
Among small caps, Trinity Mirror surged nearly 18
percent after the newspaper publisher posted reassuring
first-half results, with Numis Securities prompted to upgrade
its rating to "buy" from "add", mainly on valuation grounds.
(Editing by Will Waterman)
