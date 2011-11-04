* FTSE down 0.3 percent, 2.8 percent lower on the week
* G20 delivers no deal on boosting euro zone rescue fund
* U.S. jobs data, UK earnings give mixed picture
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Nov 4 Britain's blue-chip share index
closed lower on Friday after global leaders failed to make firm
progress on boosting the euro zone bailout fund, a key step in
efforts to stem the region's debt crisis.
The FTSE 100 fell 18.48 points, or 0.3 percent, to
5,527.16, recording its first weekly loss since late September.
A G20 meeting in Cannes ended on a low note when German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said "hardly any" of the participating
countries had committed to contributing to the fund, while hopes
the International Monetary Fund may come to the rescue were
quashed by its head.
"I am pretty disappointed. There was a lot of rhetoric but
no decision, so there is still a lot of uncertainty as to what
is going to happen," said Neil Marsh, a strategist at NewEdge.
"Everyone is looking at the macro(economic situation) and
the macro is Europe. Until that is clarified, caution is going
to rule the day."
All eyes now turn to Athens, where Prime Minister George
Papandreou faces a confidence vote on Friday evening. While the
country's bailout deal was expected to go through, there remains
strong concerns about the implementation of needed austerity
cuts. .
The FTSE had spiked higher mid-session on the back of U.S.
data showing a fall in the unemployment rate.
"A big upward revision to September's payrolls on both
non-farm and private fronts helped increase investor appetite
for risk, albeit briefly," Joshua Raymond, City Index's chief
market strategist, said.
The weaker close was thanks to the "lack of anything
concrete out of the G20 meeting ... although there is not that
much in it and the index is not making any major moves," the
head of sales at a British brokerage said.
"People are positioning with extreme caution, given how the
market has been bouncing around and so inconsistent," he said,
citing moves into defensives and cash as common themes. "It is
not a time for big position taking. sentiment is vulnerable."
That market structure was pushing out longs and shortening
trade timeframes. Even hedge funds were being cautious as it was
"such an unpredictable outcome at the moment," the head of sales
said.
EARNINGS MIXED
Intraday technical charts confirmed the cautious mood.
December FTSE futures were trading at 5,515 after hitting
resistance at 5,592, Nicolas Suiffet at Trading Central said.
"The 30-minute RSI is bearish but is holding above its
horizontal support ... The configuration is mixed. A further
consolidation is likely ahead of a new up leg," he said.
Earnings also proved mixed and a handful of positive results
unable to overturn the broader negative sentiment.
International Consolidated Airlines Group shaved
off the most index points, closing 6.8 percent lower after
posting a 31 percent fall in third-quarter profit and confirming
plans to buy Lufthansa's British unit, bmi.
Smith & Nephew , down 1.4 percent, recorded volumes
nearly three times its 90-day average after Europe's largest
artificial hip and knee maker posted a 9 percent decline in
third-quarter trading profit.
Helping stem the index falls, Royal Bank of Scotland
, down nearly 50 percent over the past year, closed up
1.3 percent as analysts and investors said they were reassured
by its capital position when it reported earnings.
Chip designer ARM Holdings rose 7 percent, topping
the gainers' list on news U.S. microcontroller maker Microchip
called the bottom of the cycle when it reported
third-quarter results on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Dan Lalor)
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)