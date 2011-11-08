(Corrects in 12th and 13th paragraphs of Nov 7 story to show
CEO of Lloyds is on sick leave, not RBS)
* FTSE down 1.6 percent
* Greece agrees coalition, default doubts remain
* Investors focus on Italy as Berlusconi faces crucial vote
* Banks, commods fall as risk apetite fades
By David Brett
LONDON, Nov 7 Britain's top share index fell on
Monday as the threat of euro zone debt contagion prompted
investors to sell out of riskier commodity and banking assets,
amid worries about a Greek default and Italy's predicament.
London's blue chips shed 1.6 percent or 87.06 points
to 5,440.10 by 0900 GMT, extending Friday's 0.3 percent slide,
which left the index nursing a weekly loss for the first time
since late September.
Investors remained to be convinced that Greece will avoid
defaulting despite Prime Minister George Papandreou sealing a
deal with the opposition on a crisis coalition to approve an
international bailout.
Athens must get the next 8 billion euro ($11 billion)
tranche of aid before mid-December, if it is to stave off
bankruptcy.
Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi faces a
crunch vote on public finances on Tuesday, with party rebels
threatening to bring down his government in a backlash over its
failure to adopt reforms to defuse a dangerous debt crisis.
Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti was forced to deny reports
that he had forecast a "catastrophe" on financial markets this
week unless Berlusconi stepped down.
"Greek and Italian political uncertainty is extreme, forcing
many to believe this is a game changer," JP Morgan analyst
Mislav Matejka said.
Concerns over Italy's plight was reflected most sharply in
its benchmark 10-year bonds yields, which climbed to 6.56
percent, from 5.88 percent on Oct. 27 when the EU bailout
package was agreed.
Matejka said: "Our confidence in 'buying the dips' strategy
has (been) reduced by this unhealthy backdrop, but the already
depressed sentiment, intense pressure on policymakers to deliver
further support, low valuations and resilient global activity
force us not to abandon the constructive view."
He said equities will move up further on a 6-12 month
horizon, and sees upside in cyclicals; autos, mining,
construction materials, tech, and insurance and value stocks.
RISK AVERSE
Banks and miners were sharply
lower as investors ditched risky equities.
Barclays fell 3.7 percent and Royal Bank of
Scotland shed 3.5 percent. Both banks said in separate
updates last week that they had heavily reduced their euro zone
debt exposure.
Lloyds Banking Group , which reports on Tuesday and
whose chief executive is on sick leave due to stress, was down
4.5 percent.
Integrated oils fell too, with Heavyweight oil
major BP dipping 1.9 percent after the firm said
announced the weekend the collapse of its $7 billion deal to
sell its stake in South America's Pan American Energy.
BP, which announced recently it was likely to increase its
dividend may now struggle to make good on its commitment, after
the deal fell through.
Essar Energy fell 3.9 percent after the firm
reported an inline update with Deutsche Bank highlighting risks
around securing domestic coal for its power stations, although
it says the shares are materially undervalued.
Elsewhere, Weir Group was the top faller on the
FTSE 100, shedding 6.1 percent as the engineer's positive
interim management statement prompted some profit-taking, with
the stock up almost 40 percent since the start of October.
Highlighting nervousness amongst UK corporates, a report on
Monday showed Britain's economy is at serious risk of
contracting in the current quarter as services firms
falter.
($1 = 0.727 Euros)
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
