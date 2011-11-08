* FTSE up 1.3 percent
* Lloyds, Vodafone, Marks & Spencer gain after updates
* Euro zone caution remains, Berlusconi faces key vote
By David Brett
LONDON, Nov 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index was
higher at midday on Tuesday as investors cheered a swathe of
bullish company updates, with Lloyds Banking Group
rallying strongly after third-quarter results.
Miners and integrated oils rose too, in tandem with
commodity prices, helping London's blue-chip index gain
73.64 points, or 1.3 percent to 5,584.46 by 1208 GMT, having
shed 0.3 percent on Monday.
Lloyds rose 8.3 percent, leading the banking sector
higher, as the part state-owned bank reiterated
full-year guidance, which analysts said was a positive that
helped offset a third-quarter loss.
Seymour Pierce analyst Bruce Packard said: "There does not
seem to be any monsters in these results and we welcome Lloyds
eventual acknowledgement of reality."
Peer RBS gained 2.5 percent and HSBC rose
1.3 percent, ahead of the Asia-focused bank's third-quarter
trading update. The British banking index has lost a quarter of
its value this year.
FTSE heavyweight Vodafone added more than 8 points
to the index after the telecoms provider lifted its full-year
profit outlook.
Marks & Spencer rose 2 percent as it posted a profit
before tax and one-off items, slightly better than consensus
forecasts, according to a company poll.
An analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers said: "With
much of the retail pain already priced in, the numbers have come
as a welcome relief to M&S investors".
Supporting the gains, U.S. stock index futures pointed to a
higher open on Wall Street, ahead November U.S. IBD consumer
confidence numbers due out at 1500 GMT.
WEAK VOLUMES, EUROPE CONCERN
Volume was 36 percent of the average 90-day volume as
worries surrounding euro zone debt contagion remained, with
Italian government bond yields holding near euro-era highs ahead
of prime minister Silvio Berlusconi facing a crucial vote on
public finances in parliament.
In Greece, party leaders struggled to agree on a new prime
minister, as the nation and the EU clamoured for a deal on a
unity coalition to save the country's finances.
"After huge volatility and political turmoil in Greece, as
well as Italy's problems looming in the background, we prefer to
take a wait-and-see approach before retreating from our positive
view on defensives and our negative view on financials," said
Léon Cornelissen, analyst at Robeco which has more than 150
billion euros assets under management.
Food and retail group Associated British Foods
gained 2.5 percent after reporting a beat in full-year earnings,
with analysts keen on the Primark owner's defensive qualities.
"We view ABF as an attractive investment proposition,
particularly so with ongoing economic and political uncertainty
leading to volatility in equity market," Shore Capital adds
repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.
On the downside, InterContinental Hotels Group shed
3.1 percent, as concerns about the outlook pipeline for rooms
and revenue per available room, seen as being hit by a slowdown
in Europe, countered a top of the forecast 33 percent increase
in third-quarter operating profit.
Tate & Lyle shed 1.8 percent as JPMorgan cut its
rating on the sweetener and starches maker to "underweight" from
"neutral" on earnings concerns.
AstraZeneca dropped 4 percent after an experimental
antidepressant from the drugmaker and U.S. partner Targacept
failed to meet its goal in the first of a series of
clinical trials.
Worries over the economy remained as data showed British
industrial output flat lined in September, although
manufacturing rose slightly.
(Editing by Dan Lalor)
