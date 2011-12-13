* FTSE up 0.7 percent
* BP, AMEC gain as Citigroup raises oil price forecast
* Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse see small upside to
equities
* Carpetright bounces on outlook
* Banks wane as ratings agencies warn on Europe
By David Brett
LONDON Dec 13 Britain's FTSE 100 was
higher at midday on Tuesday, driven by oil stocks as Citigroup
forecast rising 2012 crude prices, while some analysts tipped
slight gains for the index next year despite the austere
backdrop.
Citigroup forecast that Brent crude would trade in a range
of $100 to $120 a barrel for the year, up from a previous
forecast of $86/bbl, citing supply disruptions, low inventories
and political tensions.
Oil giant BP was up around 1.6 percent as the broker
raised its target price on the firm, while oil services firm
AMEC gained 1.4 percent, as Citi raised its rating on
the company to "buy" from "sell" on valuation grounds.
Peer Petrofac rose 4.7 percent after raising its
profit guidance for this year and saying a $10.6 billion order
backlog gave it the confidence to predict strong growth in 2012.
Citigroup warned it was not optimistic on oil demand growth,
however, and downgraded Royal Dutch Shell to "neutral"
from "buy" on valuation grounds.
The UK's benchmark index had added 39.57 points, or
0.7 percent, to 5,467.43 by 1134 GMT, in thin, choppy trade,
having shed 1.8 percent on Monday as doubts persisted over the
plausibility of the agreement made by leaders at Friday's
European Summit.
Barclays Capital said it saw modest upside potential for
European equities in 2012, given a no-growth domestic macro
backdrop, leaving corporates dependent on ex-Europe exposure to
generate profit growth.
The broker said, amongst sectors, it favours those with
global exposure such as Chemicals, Oil Services and Industrials,
as opposed to the more domestically oriented ones such as
Utilities, Telecoms, Retail and Travel & Leisure.
Barclays Capital said investors would demand hard proof of
credible short-term and more radical long-term institutional and
structural reforms at the eurozone and European Union levels,
before pricing in a less pessimistic scenario and allowing any
sort of rerating to occur.
UK INFLATION EASES
With inflation a major threat to global economic recovery,
there was relief that British consumer price inflation (CPI)
eased in November as expected, taking the annual inflation rate
to 4.8 percent.
Newedge Strategy said it expected UK CPI to run at a much
more modest 3.5 percent by the end of first quarter of 2012.
That should provide some cheer to retailers such as
Carpetright, which have seen consumer spending
squeezed by higher prices and the UK government's austerity
measures.
Carpetright posted its worst-ever first-half results, but
its shares rose 9.3 percent as it said it expected its
performance to improve in the six months to the end of April and
confirmed its full-year guidance.
Panmure Gordon, which said the results should represent a
nadir for the company, upgraded the stock to "hold" from "sell".
Whitbread Was down 4.7 percent after Britain's
biggest hotel operator said sales growth slowed in the third
quarter as tough economic conditions kept customers away from
its Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee shops.
FTSE 100 gains were supported by the prospect of a rebound
when Wall Street opens later on Tuesday, ahead of U.S. November
retail sales numbers due at 1330 GMT, with investors keen to see
more signs of an improvement in the world's biggest economy.
Analysts forecast an increase of 0.5 percent, the same rise
seen in October, while October business inventories will be
released at 1500 GMT.
The main focus, however, will be on the outcome of the
latest Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, due
at 1915 GMT after the London market close.
Concerns over the European debt crisis were never too far
away though, highlighted by gains in defensive stocks such as
Vodafone and GlaxoSmithKline as investors look
for safe havens through the economic storm.
Banks lagged the broader rally as ratings
agency Moody's said it would review ratings of all EU member
states in the first quarter of 2012, while rival Fitch said the
summit had failed to provide a "comprehensive" solution to the
debt crisis.
Italian bond yields rose on Tuesday as markets fretted over
the risk of sovereign rating downgrades across the euro zone.
Nomura added to the pressure on the banks as the broker cut
its pan European banking sector rating to "neutral" from
"bullish".
"Despite valuation support, the economic and sovereign
outlooks provide headwinds," Nomura said in a note.
(Editing by Will Waterman)
