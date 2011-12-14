* FTSE down 0.9 percent
* Commodities retreat as risk-off trade prevails
* Retailers knocked by broker comment, jobs data
* Logica down after cuts growth forecasts again
By David Brett
LONDON Dec 14 Britain's FTSE 100 was lower
at midday on Wednesday, led by commidities stocks and retailers
as concerns surrounding Europe's debt crisis muddied the growth
outlook and kept the index in its recent tight range.
London's blue-chip index was down 47.41 points, or
0.9 percent, at 5,442.74 by 1129 GMT in weak volumes -- the FTSE
had traded 17 percent of average 90-day volume. The FTSE 100 has
remained in a tight range around 5,400-5,600 this month.
Traders said the catalyst for the latest market retracement
was the decision overnight by the U.S. Federal Reserve not to
fuel the market with more cheap money, and saying Europe's debt
crisis remained a threat to economic recovery.
That prompted profit taking in miners and
integrated oils, Tuesday's top gainers, with
heavyweight oil giant BP and global miner RIO Tinto
up to 2.7 percent lower.
Retailers were under pressure too as leading investment
banks forecast more gloom for the sector in the face of Europe's
debt crisis, austerity measures and flagging consumer sentiment.
Tesco fell 0.3 percent as ING cut its rating to
"sell" from "buy", while Marks & Spencer shed 0.8
percent as the broker downgraded its recommendation to "sell"
from "hold".
Citigroup said a combination of severe economic conditions
and unsustainable industry trends meant EPS contraction would
not be an unreasonable scenario for food retailers in 2012/13.
JPMorgan said investors should expect more retail pain over
the Christmas period.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets rose 0.2 percent as ING
lifted its rating to "buy" from "hold", citing its defensive
qualities.
Next, which Investec recently said was a safe port
in these stormy times, rose 0.8 percent.
FTSE 250 fashion retailer SuperGroup added 8
percent after first-half results which prompted Seymour Pierce
to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.
UK EMPLOYMENT PAIN
Retailers have said the run-up to the Christmas has been a
struggle with sentiment dampened by weak updates from Tesco and
Kesa in recent weeks.
Unemployment continues to heap pain on domestic retailers,
as the number of Britons out of work rose to its highest level
in more than 17 years in the three months to October, as weak
economic growth, government austerity measures and Europe's debt
crisis weighed on employers.
Logica fell 17 percent after the Anglo-Dutch IT
group slashed more than 1,300 jobs in response to worsening
conditions in its European markets, and cut its growth forecast
again..
Thomas Cook, which secured a rescue package from
lenders last month, shed 6.8 percent after travel firm reported
full-year operating profit at the bottom end of forecasts and
said it would close 200 underperforming shops, as it looks to
cut debt and restore investor confidence.
Blue-chip banks were lower with so much of
their financial performance, given their debt exposure to
Europe, linked to events in the euro zone.
Goldman Sachs said while the European Central Bank's latest
liquidity measures -- reserve ratio cut, three-year refinancing
and expansion of collateral -- substantially enhanced the
sector's resilience and guarantee bank funding stability in
2012/13, it retains a "neutral" sector view, given euro zone
developments.
The broker said HSBC and Lloyds Banking Group
were among its group of 'investable' banks.
Ashmore Group shed 3.8 percent as Peel Hunt
highlighted another tough month for the asset management firm's
funds.
Ex-dividend factors knocked 0.5 point off the FTSE 100 index
on Wednesday, with Fresnillo <FRES.L< and United Utilities
both trading without their payout attractions.
Defensive stocks dominated the upside, with National Grid
, Imperial Tobacco and Vodafone all
slightly higher as investors sheltered in safer havens.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wall
Street on Wednesday, ahead of U.S. November import/export prices
data due at 1330 GMT.
(Editing by Dan Lalor)
* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - *
UK stock report
FTSE index:
techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:>
Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index:
FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index:
Market digest: Top 10 by vol:
Top price gainers: Top % gainers:
Top price losers: Top % losers:
* For related news, click on - *
UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street:
Gilts report: Euro bond report
Pan European stock report:
Tokyo stocks: HK stocks:
Sterling report: Dollar report:
* For company prices, click on - *
Company directory: By sector:
* For pan-European market data and news, click on - *
Daily European stocks report........................
European Equities speed guide................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index...........................
DJ STOXX index...................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................
Top 25 European pct gainers....................
Top 25 European pct losers.....................