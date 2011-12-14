* FTSE 100 index plunges 2.3 percent
* Commodity stocks drop; FTSE free float move hits
* Banks weak on euro zone debt crisis concerns
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON Dec 14 Weakness in risk-sensitive
commodity issues and banks dragged Britain's FTSE 100 index
lower on Wednesday, with concerns over the euro zone debt crisis
ratcheted up as Italy's borrowing costs expanded to a record
high.
Italy had to pay 6.47 percent on five-year bonds in an
auction on Wednesday, up from a previous euro era record high of
6.29 percent in mid November, as neither last week's EU summit
nor tough new austerity measures by the government of Mario
Monti succeeded in restoring market confidence.
The FTSE 100 index closed down 123.35 points, or 2.3
percent, at 5,366.80, having rallied 1.2 percent on Tuesday.
"The FTSE 100 is in the process of recording its fifth ever
loss for the month of December since being established as all
the festive cheer is being sapped by the continued lack of a
lasting resolution to the European debt crisis," said Angus
Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads.
Mexican silver miner Fresnillo was the top FTSE 100
faller, down 11.1 percent, with the stock trading ex-dividend,
and with its falls exacerbated by news that FTSE Group plans to
increase the minimum free float requirement to be included in
its indexes to 25 percent, up from 15 percent.
Fresnillo and fellow commodity blue chips Essar Energy
and ENRC will all be affected by the FTSE rule
change, together with soon to be blue chip Russian miners Evraz
and Polymetal, and FTSE 250 firm Ferrexpo
, all of which were lower.
The affected firms will have a 24 month window to increase
their shares that are freely tradeable to the new level.
Overall miners and integrated oils
were the two worst performing sectors on Wednesday, having been
Tuesday's top gainers, with copper miner Antofagasta 5.0
percent lower, and oil major BP down 2.5 percent.
U.S. blue chips were 1.1 percent lower by London's
close, hit by the Federal Reserve's decision on Tuesday not to
fuel the market with more cheap money, and its comment that
Europe's debt crisis remained a threat to economic recovery.
British banks were also under pressure
reflecting concerns over their debt exposure to Europe.
Goldman Sachs said while the ECB's latest liquidity measures
-- reserve ratio cut, three-year refinancing and expansion of
collateral -- substantially enhanced the sector's resilience and
guarantee bank funding stability in 2012/13, it keeps a
"neutral" sector view, given euro zone developments.
Lloyds shed 2.6 percent. The bank named the Co-Operative
Group as the preferred bidder for its European
Commission-mandated branch divestment, and also said Antonio
Horta-Osorio will return to the position of chief executive on
Jan. 9 after independent medical advice said he had made a full
recovery after being on sick leave from stress.
RETAILERS RUBBISHED
Retailers were under pressure as leading investment banks
forecast more gloom for the sector in the face of Europe's debt
crisis, austerity measures and flagging consumer sentiment.
Tesco fell 0.8 percent as ING cut its rating to
"sell" from "buy", while Marks & Spencer fell 2.3
percent as the broker downgraded it to "sell" from "hold".
Citigroup said a combination of severe economic conditions
and unsustainable industry trends meant EPS contraction would
not be an unreasonable scenario for food retailers in 2012/13.
And JPMorgan said investors should expect more retail pain
over the Christmas period.
But Wm Morrison Supermarkets bucked the trend, up
0.3 percent, the sole FTSE 100 gainer, as ING upped its rating
to "buy" citing its defensive qualities.
Among the mid caps, fashion retailer SuperGroup
was the top performer, ahead 7 percent after first-half
results which prompted Seymour Pierce to repeat its "buy"
rating.
"The market in general needs some positive catalyst to move
to the upside as there is still cash on the side lines that
investors want to put to use on the expectation of a year-end
rally that seems not to be materialising, but there is time yet
as the wait for the bazooka continues," said Atif Latif, a
director at Guardian Stockbrokers.
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
