* FTSE 100 up 0.5 percent
* Old Mutual surges on Nordic sale
* Hargreaves Lansdown hit by downgrade
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Dec 15 Britain's top shares rose
on Thursday, with insurers leading a rebound after sharp falls
in the previous session, though traders warned the rally, in
thin volumes, had the potential to evaporate.
Insurers were led by a 9 percent jump in Old Mutual
as news of the planned $3.2 billion sale of its Nordic business
cheered investors and analysts who said the deal will help cut
Old Mutual's debt and boost shareholder returns.
"Old Mutual has been struggling for years to dispose of its
non-core assets, the sale of the Nordic business is a step in
the right direction and the market likes that," Nick Kunze, head
of dealing at BJM Private Clients in Johannesburg, said.
Hargreaves Lansdown, meanwhile, was the biggest
blue-chip faller, off 1.3 percent, hurt as Citigroup downgraded
its rating for the independent financial advisor to "neutral"
from "buy" in a review of the UK Diversified Financials.
The UK benchmark was up 25.71 points, or 0.5
percent, at 5,392.51 by 0926 GMT, having sunk 2.3 percent on
Wednesday after Italy's borrowing costs rose to a record high,
and on revived fears of a possible sovereign credit rating
downgrade for France.
Risk-sensitive banks and miners,
among the heftiest fallers in the previous session, rebounded,
though traders said the gains looked fragile.
"I would be very dubious of trusting any rallies at the
moment. The market fell through a 50-day moving average
yesterday (5,446), and if you look back over the last year, it's
fallen averaging 200-300 points every time it's done that,
Martin Dobson, head of trading at Westhouse Securities, said.
"There's not a lot of volume behind the market -- everyone's
potentially looking for safe havens and the dollar and U.S.
treasuries are where the money is going at the moment."
His tentative stance was echoed by Lex van Dam, hedge fund
manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500 million of
assets, who urged investors to "stay away", saying "deleveraging
and austerity remain the key words".
Nicolas Suiffet, analyst at Trading Central, said risk for
the FTSE 100 remains to the downside, and to expect a decline to
Fibonacci levels at 5,350, the 50 percent retracement level from
the Nov. 25 to the Dec. 7 up move, and to 5,288, the 61.8
percent level, looking at the technical view on Dec. 2011
futures on an intraday basis.
He added that only a push above 5,435, a former horizontal
support which has been broken, would reinstate a positive bias.
(Additional reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Sudip
Kargupta; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
