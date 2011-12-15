* FTSE 100 up 0.8 pct
* Volumes weak, at 26 pct of 90-day average
* Old Mutual jumps 10 pct on Nordic sale
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Dec 15 Britain's top shares staged
a recovery on Thursday as bargain-hunters moved in on
beaten-down financials after sharp falls in the previous
session, although the advance, in painfully thin volumes, looked
fragile.
Insurers were among the top performers, led by a 10 percent
jump in Old Mutual, as news of the planned $3.2 billion
sale of its Nordic business cheered investors and analysts who
said the deal will help cut Old Mutual's debt and boost
shareholder returns.
By 1236 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 41.26 points, or
0.8 percent, at 5,408.06, but having only traded 26 percent of
its 90-day average. The index dropped 2.3 percent on Wednesday.
Traders said that only a serious piece of positive news will
lure investors, many of whom are looking to square positions as
December grinds on, with jitters surrounding Europe's debt
situation draining confidence.
"Nothing's changed in terms of the European situation. The
more investors are looking at what happened at the summit last
week, the more disappointed they're becoming," Richard Hunter,
head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"The temptation for investors to come back into the market
before the year end now is really going to have to be a big
one," he said.
Henk Potts, market strategist at Barclays Wealth, said that
while the summit agreements that have been made were a big step
in the right direction, the concern is that they have the
potential to be diluted as they go through the drafting process.
"We've seen it so many times when the original communique is
very positive, forward pointing and reasonably aggressive in
terms of meeting market expectations but the delivery and the
execution tend to fall short of the original comments."
Risk-sensitive banks rose on Wednesday, as the
market took some encouragement from a successful Spanish bond
auction.
The sector had come under heavy pressure in the previous
session after Italy's borrowing costs rose to a record high, and
on revived fears of a possible sovereign credit rating downgrade
for France.
David White, trader at Spreadex, was relatively upbeat about
the prospects for risk assets, saying that they may offer more
than the market is currently willing to pay for them.
"In times of market stress, risk appetite dwindles and time
horizons shorten, potentially undervaluing assets by replacing
participants' diligent valuation with short-term anxiety and
margin calls," he said.
"This binary pricing mechanism could provide those with
longer-dated time horizons an opportunity to earn not only a
risk premium but an anxiety premium, too."
Nicolas Suiffet, analyst at Trading Central, said risk for
the FTSE 100 remains to the downside, and to expect a decline to
Fibonacci levels at 5,350, the 50 percent retracement level from
the Nov. 25 to the Dec. 7 up move, and to 5,288, the 61.8
percent level, looking at the technical view on Dec. 2011
futures on an intraday basis.
He added that only a push above 5,435, a former horizontal
support which has been broken, would reinstate a positive bias.
Investors were waiting for a raft of U.S. economic data,
including November's Producer Price Index and industrial
production figures.
(Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)
