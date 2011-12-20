* FTSE 100 up 1 percent
* Aggreko jumps as Citi lifts earnings forecasts
* Product pipeline problems knock drugmakers
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Dec 20 Britain's top share index
hit a one-week closing high on Tuesday, after a drop in Spain's
borrowing costs and encouraging data from Germany overshadowed
fears over Europe's debt crisis.
Short-term financing costs for Spain more than halved as
banks lapped up debt at an auction, with much of the purchasing
power said to have come from cut-rate loans from the European
Central Bank (ECB).
This, alongside data showing a sharp rise in German business
sentiment in December and U.S. housing starts hitting a 19-month
high in November, had a positive knock-on effect on risky assets
such as banks.
The UK banking sector recouped losses from the
previous session when the British government backed proposals to
force lenders to separate their retail and riskier investment
arms.
But against the backdrop of light volume, with choppy
short-term-driven trade likely to feature over the festive
period, traders played down the significance of any moves.
"There's not an awful lot of mileage in it -- it's a
trader's market, it's certainly not an investor's market,"
Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets, said.
The UK benchmark FTSE 100 ended up 54.61 points, or
1 percent, at 5,419.60, its highest close since Dec. 13, having
shed 0.4 percent on Monday. It traded just 85 percent of its
90-day average volume.
The FTSE 100 has fallen more than 8 percent this year.
Andrew Bell, chief executive of the 1.1 billion pound ($1.73
billion) Witan Investment Trust, said that after derating,
equity markets look attractive, especially relative to certain
government bonds -- provided meltdown in the European banking
sector is avoided.
He said: "2012 will turn out economically less bad than
feared. Despite the immediate volatility risks, a shift towards
looser monetary policy and the promotion of economic growth
seems under way."
Bell added that there are well-articulated economic
problems, but not the same risk to markets from forced
deleveraging as occurred when hedge funds had to retrench after
the collapse of investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.
Stefan Angele, head of investment management at Swiss &
Global Asset Management, which has around 80 billion Swiss
francs ($86.08 billion) of funds under management, identified
two crucial measures investors must adopt in 2012 given that
economic and political uncertainties are running high.
"One is diversification to avoid counterparty and cluster
risks, and the other is to ensure liquidity. Therefore, highly
regulated and daily tradable investment vehicles like funds are
attractive."
Aggreko jumped 6.6 percent, the biggest blue-chip
riser, as Citigroup raised its earnings estimates for the
temporary power provider by up to 12 percent, after the company
on Monday nudged up 2011 profit forecasts.
Drugmakers came under pressure after AstraZeneca,
Novartis and Sanofi reported product
setbacks, underlining the difficulties of developing new
medicines to make up for those going off-patent.
With the weakest pipeline of its European peers,
AstraZeneca, off 1.5 percent, was hit hardest by a double blow
to treatments for cancer and depression.
These triggered $381.5 million in charges and will push 2011
profits to the lower end of its forecast range.
UK peer GlaxoSmithKline shed 0.3 percent.
($1 = 0.6372 British pounds)
($1 = 0.9294 Swiss francs)
(Editing by David Hulmes)
* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - *
UK stock report
FTSE index:
techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:>
Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index:
FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index:
Market digest: Top 10 by vol:
Top price gainers: Top % gainers:
Top price losers: Top % losers:
* For related news, click on - *
UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street:
Gilts report: Euro bond report
Pan European stock report:
Tokyo stocks: HK stocks:
Sterling report: Dollar report:
* For company prices, click on - *
Company directory: By sector:
* For pan-European market data and news, click on - *
Daily European stocks report........................
European Equities speed guide................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index...........................
DJ STOXX index...................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................
Top 25 European pct gainers....................
Top 25 European pct losers.....................