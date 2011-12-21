* FTSE up 0.2 percent
* Banks take up huge ECB loan offer
* Lloyds gains after Exane's double upgrade
* Retailer fall as Thornton's warns on profits
* Tech stocks as U.S. Oracle earnings fall
By David Brett
LONDON Dec 21 Banks helped Britain's top
share index move higher near midday on Wednesday, as they
hoovered up the European Central Bank's first ever offer of
three-year loans and after Lloyds Banking Group was double
upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas.
London's blue chips rose 8.08 points, or 0.2
percent to 5,427.68 by 1150 GMT, extending the previous
session's 1.0 percent rise.
The index has bounced off the support level of around 5,340
-- its 100-day moving average -- but technical analysts said a
breakthrough and hold above the 50-day moving average at around
5,450 would be needed to give the current rally any credence.
Banks led the risers after lenders lunged at
the European Central Bank's offer of three-year loans on
Wednesday, taking nearly 490 billion euros ($642.39 billion),
well above the 310 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.
"The success of the ECB's LTRO that has finally lent
equities across the board some meaningful support," a
London-based trader said.
It is hoped the money will help avoid a 2008-style credit
crunch and grease the cogs of a financial system that had
threatened to stall through banks unwillingness to lend to each
other.
But analysts warned that this could just be a shot in the
arm for the beleaguered euro zone patient, rather than the cure
the market has been waiting for.
"Before equity investors get all excited about the ECB
saving the day, I just want to point out that the ECB is not
curing the banking illness, it is merely given banks an aspirin
to take away the pain (although maybe the latest round of deals
from the ECB could be classified as the stronger codeine)," said
Louise Coopper, markets analyst at BGC Partners
Lloyds was the top FTSE 100 riser, up 3.9 percent
as Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the UK lender to "outperform" from
"underperform" on valuation grounds.
"Trading at 0.4 times 2013 tangible book, the current share
price appears to imply little or no franchise value for the
'Core' business," Exane said in a note.
"If economic conditions stabilise and Lloyds Banking Group
is able to avoid raising capital then valuation of the 'Core'
business starts to look highly compelling," it said, adding
there is potentially 65 percent upside to the current share
price.
That had a positive read across for the rest of the
UK-listed banks, with Barclays and Royal Bank of
Scotland up more than 2.9 percent each.
Also helping sentiment, the Bank of England policymakers
left the door open for an extra cash injection into the
faltering economy in February.
And in the U.S., stock market futures pointed to a higher
open later on Wednesday, ahead of November existing home sales
data due at 1500 GMT.
RETAIL WOES
Lingering concerns over the economic outlook, however,
blighted the retailers after British chocolatier Thorntons
, down more than 30 percent, issued a profit warning.
"Christmas, although lacking in cheer for the retailers,
might not be quite as bad as expected despite a significant
number of profit warnings, subdued sales following unusually
warm autumn weather and heavier discounting," Freddie George,
analyst at Seymour Pierce, said.
"Post-Christmas, however, we do not expect to see a 2008
rebound in sales. We thus remain cautious on the General
Retailers and maintain that it is still too early to buy the
sector."
Blue chips Tesco, Marks & Spencer and
Sainsbury were all down more than 1.5 percent.
Outlook worries also crimped investor appetite for tech
stocks, with Sage and ARM Holdings down 2.2 and
1.8 percent, respectively, after earnings from U.S. major Oracle
fell short of Wall Street forecasts for the first time
in a decade on sluggish software and hardware sales, fuelling
fears of a global recession that would hurt tech spending.
Elsewhere, Essar Energy fell 2.5 percent after
announcing its chairman was stepping aside temporarily following
allegations by India's central bureau of investigation relating
to the extent of the equity holding of Essar in loop telecom
limited.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
