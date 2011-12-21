* Drops 0.6 percent after 100 point swing
* Tech stocks unsettled by Oracle disappointment
* Banks helped by ECB tender
* Lloyds up after broker upgrade
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Dec 21 Britain's top share index
fell back after a volatile session on Wednesday, swinging back
from early strong gains in low volumes, with banks seeing gains
eroded, although Lloyds Banking Group was boosted by a broker
double upgrade.
At the close, the FTSE 100 index was down 29.86
points, or 0.6 percent at 5,389.74, reversing a chunk of
Tuesday's 1.0 percent advance.
The index ended not far from the session low of 5,371.65
having hit a peak for the day at 5,479.19, with volumes around
85 percent of the 90-day moving average.
Banks ended lower as a sector, dragged back by
big falls in global heavyweight HSBC and emerging
markets specialist Standard Chartered, down 0.8 percent
and 0.2 percent respectively.
News that lenders snapped up the European Central Bank's
offer of three-year loans on Wednesday, taking nearly 490
billion euros ($642.39 billion), well above the 310 billion
euros forecast in a Reuters poll, had an initial positive
reaction.
"It seems the sheer amount of money demanded by banks has
shocked investors. Banks can borrow from the ECB at 1 percent
and then buy various Government debt ranging from 3 percent-6
percent yields, so no wonder so much money has been taken up by
this move from the ECB," said Simon Furlong, Trader at Spreadex.
"However the stakes are high. If European countries do start
to default then Europe could see an unprecedented financial
meltdown," Furlong added.
Lloyds Banking Group, however, was the top FTSE 100
riser, up 5.5 percent as Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the UK
lender to "outperform" from "underperform" on valuation grounds.
That move provided support to other domestic British banks,
with Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland up 0.3
percent and 0.8 percent respectively.
BUILDING BOOST
Among other blue chip gainers, building products firm
Wolseley and recently-promoted Irish peer CRH
added 2.1 percent and 2.6 percent respectively, boosted by
further upbeat data on the U.S. housing market.
After strong U.S. housing starts data on Tuesday, sales of
previously-owned homes surged in November, although revisions to
data for the last four years showed the recession in the housing
market was deeper than previously thought.
In spite of the data, U.S. blue chips were down 0.5
percent by London's close, also falling back after posting hefty
gains on Tuesday, while the tech-laden Nasdaq dropped
1.8 percent weighed by disappointing results from Oracle.
After the U.S. close on Tuesday, Oracle saw its
earnings fall short of Wall Street forecasts for the first time
in a decade.
European tech stocks suffered in tandem with the Oracle
news, with British blue chips Sage and ARM Holdings
down 2.4 and 2.0 percent respectively,
Elsewhere among the FTSE 100 fallers, Essar Energy
was the biggest faller, down 3.4 percent after announcing its
chairman was stepping aside temporarily following allegations by
India's central bureau of investigation relating to the extent
of the equity holding of Essar in loop telecom limited.
And blue chip retailers were unsettled by further depressing
news on the high street in a crucial week for the sector ahead
of the holiday break, with Marks & Spencer and Sainsbury
both down around 2.0 percent.
Small cap chocolate producer and retailer Thorntons
was the latest high street casualty, plunging 37.5 percent after
issuing a profit warning.
"The euphoria has proved to be short-lived ... We are
however avoiding any signs of a rampant sell-off for now and the
expectation is that volumes will slow sharply over the next day
and a half," said Yusuf Heusen, Sales Trader at IG Index.
"Volatility is likely to remain though, and with shares
relatively depressed, some pre-Christmas bargain hunting
wouldn't cause much surprise," Heusen added.
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
