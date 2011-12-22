* FTSE 100 index advances 1.3 percent in very thin volume
* Banks supported by Wednesday's ECB tender result
* Oils, miners rally with commodity prices
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON Dec 22 Strength in banks and
commodity issues hauled Britain's top shares higher mid-session
on Thursday, as euro zone debt concerns eased after Wednesday's
hefty ECB loan tender to banks.
By 1145 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 67.13 points,
or 1.3 percent at 5,456.37 on the final full-day trading session
before the Christmas break, having closed 0.6 percent lower on
Wednesday after an afternoon sell-off.
Volumes were low, however, representing around 18.5 percent
of the 90-day daily average.
"We're up on very thin volumes, so that's exacerbating the
movement. I don't think there is any significant buying going on
and in the absence of any real positive catalyst I don't think
we are going to see much significant buying before the end of
the year," said Richard Hunter, market analyst at Hargreaves
Lansdown.
"None of the themes have changed - the European situation is
still moving ahead very slowly. Obviously the ECB loans news
yesterday is a mild positive, but in terms of accelerating
growth in the euro zone and sorting out the sovereign debt
position, that's still a work in progress," Hunter added.
Domestic banks were good gainers, with Royal Bank of
Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group, and Barclays
up 2.4 to 2.9 percent, extending gains made on
Wednesday after the key ECB tender.
European banks took nearly 490 billion euros in three-year
cut-price loans from the ECB on Wednesday, easing credit crunch
worries and fears over the health of financial institutions.
Insurers also saw strong support on hopes that the euro zone
debt situation could be eased by the injection of liquidity from
the ECB, with Old Mutual up 2.5 percent.
And fund manager Schroders also rallied, helped by
the recovery in equity prices, adding 2.9 percent.
Commodity issues were the top blue chip sector performer as
investors' risk appetite improved, with integrated oils standing
out, led by BP up 2.8 percent, as crude prices
moved higher.
Among individual gainers, International Consolidated
Airlines Group (IAG) added 2.5 percent after it signed
a deal to buy bmi from Germany's Deutsche Lufthansa
for 172.5 million pounds in cash.
Rival Virgin Atlantic, which also made a play for
bmi, said it would seek a regulatory block on the deal.
There were only a handful of FTSE 100 fallers, with
hedge-fund manager Man Group the worst off, down 1.0
percent.
Investors paid little attention to news of a surprise
increase in the final reading for British third-quarter GDP,
which was up 0.6 percent on the quarter from a provisional
figure of 0.5 percent growth, although the annualised number was
unchanged at up 0.5 percent.
"Any nascent optimism generated by this was quickly
demolished by a downward revision to the second quarter's
figure, which was cut from the Scrooge-like 0.1 percent growth
to no growth at all," said Chris Beauchamp, Market Analyst at IG
Index.
Across the Atlantic, the final reading for third-quarter
U.S. GDP is also due on Thursday, together with the November
Chicago Fed index, and the latest weekly U.S. jobless claims,
all scheduled for 1330 GMT, and the December final Reuters/Univ.
of Michigan consumer sentiment survey, out at 1455 GMT.
Ahead of all that data, U.S. stock index futures
all pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on
Thursday, after a late rally in the previous session took both
the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indexes into positive territory.
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)