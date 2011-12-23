(The UK stock market will be closed on Dec. 26 and 27, and will
reopen on Dec. 28)
* FTSE adds 1.0 pct, above 5,500 ahead of Christmas break
* Oils, miners supported by firmer commodity prices
* Banks mixed after recent gains on hefty ECB tender
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON Dec 23 Britain's leading share
index posted solid gains on Friday's final half-day trading
session before Christmas, albeit in very thin volumes, with
technical factors the main driving force ahead of the long
holiday.
At the close, the FTSE 100 index was up 55.73
points, or 1.0 percent, at 5,512.70, extending the previous
session's 1.3 percent rise and pushing further above the key
50-day moving average of around 5,450.
Volume, however, was just 22 percent of the 90-day daily
average, and technical analysis of the index remained cautious.
"While its recent price action has nudged it up through its
50-day moving average the fact remains that the UK index is
stuck in a downtrend that has been keeping it in check since
July and it would have to break decisively through 5,600 for
that situation to change," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst
at Charles Stanley.
The belated pre-Christmas rally means the FTSE 100 index is
now marginally positive for December -- at its lowest the index
was down 3.2 percent.
U.S. stock index futures,, pointed to
Wall Street also edging higher on Friday, extending a rally into
a fourth session, as labour market and other data in the United
States on Thursday pointed to a strengthening economic recovery.
Another batch of U.S. data is due after the UK market close,
including November's personal income figures along with durable
goods at 1330 GMT, and November new home sales at 1500 GMT.
Integrated oils were the top sector performers
helped by investors' improving risk appetite and supported by
higher crude prices, with BP ahead 2.1 percent and
BG Group up 1.0 percent.
Oil explorer Tullow Oil was the biggest blue-chip
gainer, up 3.1 percent.
Miners also found support as copper
prices rallied 1 percent, as demand hopes rose after recent U.S.
data, with Antofagasta up 2.4 percent.
The banking sector also gained, mainly thanks to
strength in global heavyweight HSBC up 0.3 percent,
while Barclays added 1.6 percent as euro zone debt
exposure worries faded following this week's injection of
liquidity by the European Central Bank (ECB).
The ECB authorised a hefty 489 billion euros of loans to the
region's banks on Wednesday, although investors were doubtful as
to how much of the funds will actually flow into struggling euro
zone economies and help restore confidence in the system.
Part-state-owned lenders Royal Bank of Scotland and
Lloyds Banking Group missed out on the sector advance,
giving back some of the week's gains, down 0.3 percent and 0.6
percent respectively.
There was also an element of position-squaring among
investors ahead of the long holiday, with trading in London
equities not due to resume until Wednesday.
Selected defensively perceived stocks were higher, with
market heavyweight Vodafone up 1.6 percent, and power
generator National Grid ahead 2.5 percent.
Drinks group Diageo added some festive fizz, up 1.5
percent, while brewer SABMiller gained 2.2 percent.
"Having survived the rest of the week without any major
European crisis news, traders will be happy to head into the
long Christmas weekend with some optimism. A continued rally
should be expected if the "no Europe news is good news" scenario
(is maintained) until the New Year," said Will Hedden, sales
trader at IG Markets.
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Erica Billingham)