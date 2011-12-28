* FTSE down 0.1 percent
* Banks, miners fall, ending Santa rally
* Evraz down after earthquake halts some ops
* Defensives gain as economic turmoil remains key concern
By David Brett
LONDON Dec 28 Britain's top share index
edged lower on Wednesday, weighed on by riskier banking and
mining assets which more than offset gains in defensive stocks.
London's blue-chip index closed down 5.30 points, or
0.1 percent, at 5,507.40, well off its intraday high of 5,567.86
with Wall Street lower as the British market closed.
Volumes were light at 45 percent of the 90-day average,
adding to volatility as the FTSE 100 stuttered near key
technical levels around 5,590. As the index approached those
levels, the FTSE volatility index -- a gauge of
investor fear -- rose 12 percent.
Traders said the lingering threat of downgrades by ratings
agencies over some euro zone nations continued to hang over
valuations and the outlook for the global economy.
David Miller, partner at Cheviot Asset Management which has
assets of 3.5 billion pounds, said while he expected the FTSE
100 to periodically test the 6,000 level in 2012 when market
volatility and indifferent political leadership will continue,
albeit with more positive news on the horizon.
"Overall, we are seeing incremental good news as the driving
force behind positive returns rather than spectacular grand
announcements. Resilience will be the cornerstone of 2012. If
investors keep actively searching for value, they will be
rewarded."
With the economic outlook opaque -- amid large debts and low
growth -- miners led the fallers as copper
prices dropped, snapping four days of gains on concern demand
may wane after poor economic data overnight from the U.S. and
Japan, and as flooding in Thailand hit major manufacturers.
Evraz, Russia's largest steelmaker, fell around 5
percent, hit by news an earthquake forced the suspension of coal
mining operations in Siberia's Kuzbass region.
Banks fell too as risk appetite faded with
Barclays. Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank
of Scotland down as much as 3.8 percent.
International Airlines Group shed 2.3 percent ahead
of a strike by Iberia pilots, which is still planned to go ahead
on Wednesday after talks on Tuesday failed to avert industrial
action.
Luxury goods group Burberry was the only blue-chip
stock trading ex-dividend on the final Wednesday of 2011.
DEFENSIVE GAINS
Investors continued to buy into defensive stocks, which have
largely outperformed the FTSE 100's 6 percent fall in 2012 as
investors look for safer havens from the economic storm.
British American Tobacco and Imperial Tobacco
were up 2 percent and 1 percent, respectively. Drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline was up 0.6 percent, while Vodafone
, liked for its dividend, was 0.1 percent higher.
"With so much continued uncertainty investors will probably
be spending most of 2012 walking a tightrope," Angus Campbell,
head of sales at Capital Spreads said.
"This means defensive stocks have to be considered as part
of any equity portfolio," he said, adding Centrica was
his top pick."
(Editing by Dan Lalor)