* FTSE up 0.1 pct on Friday, down 5.7 pct in 2011
* Banks, miners worst performers in 2011 on gloomy outlook
* Defensives best performers, Shire leads the year's gainers
* London exchange resumes trading on Jan. 3
By David Brett
LONDON, Dec 30 Britain's top share index
enjoyed a late rally on Friday but ended 2011 down 5.7 percent,
led lower by riskier assets as the threat of economic meltdown
smouldered in the background.
The FTSE 100 closed the truncated last trading
session of 2011 up 5.51 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,572.28,
after a year in which uncertainty has dominated investors' minds
as governments resort to austerity measures to cull mounting
debt piles.
The FTSE volatility index -- a gauge of investor
fear -- rose 18.4 percent in 2011, illustrating the degree of
market anxiety.
In a recent Thomson Reuters poll, equity strategists
forecast the FTSE 100 to end 2012 at around 5,600, just 0.5
percent higher than the 2011 close, with worries over the
breakup of the euro zone, debt problems in the United States and
growth in Asia continuing to cloud the outlook.
"We might see a rebound in riskier asssets at the start of
the year when fund managers return to rebalance their
portfolios, but more likely the index will take on a similar
theme in 2012 with defensives leading the gainers as the growth
and debt crisis rumbles on," Jimmy Yates, head of equities at
CMC Markets, said.
Reflecting the nervousness over the global economic outlook,
banks lost 30 percent of their value over the year
as investors worried about their exposure to Europe's debt
crisis, new regulations impacting earnings and balance sheet
strength.
The UK's part state-owned lender Lloyds Banking Group
was the biggest loser, down 61 percent.
Meantime there was more rhetoric on Friday surrounding the
future of the euro zone, which has so far failed to convince
investors.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, in an interview
published in German newspaper Handelsblatt, said he expects the
euro zone will be stabilised within 12 months and ruled out a
breakup of the single currency.
Miners fared little better than banks, down
29.6 percent as the debt crisis in Europe threatened to spread,
crimping growth in key consumer China.
Kazahkmys was the year's worst performing UK-listed
miner, down 43.2 percent.
Copper headed for its first annual drop in three
years on demand fears as China's vast factory sector shrank
again in December, as demand shrank at home and
abroad.
OIL SUPRISE
Integrated oils were lower on Friday -- a result of profit
taking from the strong performance in the previous session --
but have outshone other cyclicals over the last 12 months, with
strategists saying the sector has taken on defensive
characteristics in terms of cash flow, dividends and visibility.
The integrated oil sector rose 4.9 percent on the year, led
by Royal Dutch Shell which gained 11.2 percent.
The best performing stocks of 2011 have been mainly those
with defensive characteristics: proven strong returns in tough
economic times, strong balance sheets and reliable dividends.
Drugmaker Shire gained 44.5 percent, making it the
best performing stock, while the likes of British American
Tobacco, Aggreko, Vodafone and
Unilever gained as much as 37 percent.
There were decent performances from precious metals miners
too, with RandGold Resources up 24 percent as investors
used the equity as a proxy for gold, which is seen as a safe
haven for investors in tumultuous times.
With the index in retreat for much of the year, some
measures continue to make UK-listed equities appear good value,
despite the economic turmoil, compared to other asset classes.
CMC's Yates said with the FTSE 100 trading on a historic
price-to-earnings ratio of around 10 times, compared with an
average of about 14 times, stocks could get a boost if
governments take action to stimulate growth and resolve debt
problems.
The main UK index has an average dividend yield of around
4.1 percent, compared with a yield on a 10-year gilt of 1.97
percent -- also making shares look relatively good value.
From a technical perspective, the FTSE 100's relative
strength index suggested blue chips were edging towards
overbought territory, while the 200-day moving average, a level
at which it has failed to close above since end-July 2011,
remains a significant hurdle.
Analysts said the FTSE 100 needs to convincingly clear its
early December high of around 5,600 if it is going to push
higher, but with significant resistance levels all the way to
5,700, and continuig macro pressures, its progress may prove
fraught with difficulties.
(Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins and Tricia Wright; Editing
by David Holmes)