* FTSE down 0.1 pct
* Recapitalisation concerns weigh on banks
* Retailers feel heat as Next flops
* Integrated oils up on oil price, defensive qualities
By David Brett
LONDON Jan 4 Britain's top share index was
slightly lower by midday on Wednesday, in light trade, as
weakness in banks and retailers outpaced gains in integrated oil
stocks.
London's blue-chip index fell 5.04 points, or 0.1
percent to 5,694.87 by 1142 GMT, with volume running at only 27
percent of its 90-day average.
As the FTSE 100 approached highs not seen since late
October, investors consolidated gains in riskier banking and
mining stocks and parked funds in safer havens.
UK-listed banks were the heaviest fallers as
nervousness crept in after Italy's UniCredit heavily
discounted a rights issue to raise capital to meet tougher
European Banking Authority requirements.
"It's all about sentiment and the news has given investors
an excuse to bank recent gains," Jimmy Yates, head of equities
at CMC Markets, said.
Gerard Lane, strategist at Shore Capital, said there were
fewer worries surrounding UK-listed Barclays, HSBC
and Lloyds' need for recapitalisation, but a
lot depended on the fate of European economies and their debt
restructurings.
Royal Bank of Scotland was down 1.1 percent.
Retailers came under pressure after Next, down 3.5
percent, kicked off the Christmas reporting season with a
whimper, prompting concerns over the potential for downgrades.
"As a likely outperformer, the Next statement does not set a
positive tone for competitor updates," Peel Hunt said.
Marks & Spencer shed 0.9 percent, while Kingfisher
, owner of B&Q, was down 1.1 percent.
Satellite pay-TV broadcaster BSkyB shed 2.4 percent,
with traders pointing to a report in the Daily Mail newspaper
which said Apple could bid for rights to show soccer
matches from England's Premier League.
BSkyB holds most of the rights to broadcast live matches in
the UK. ESPN holds the rest.
Interdealer broker ICAP lost its dividend attraction
and clipped 0.15 points off London's blue-chip index.
Wall Street futures pointed to a flat start for U.S.
equities on Wednesday, which also kept a lid on FTSE 100 gains,
as investors watched for November U.S. factory orders and
revised durable goods orders, both due for release at 1500 GMT.
SURPRISE
With the FTSE 100 having jumped 2.3 percent on Tuesday after
better than anticipated global manufacturing figures, there was
more encouraging data out of the UK on Wednesday.
Growth in Britain's construction sector unexpectedly picked
up speed in December, and British mortgage approvals rose in
November to their highest in almost two years.
Capital goods firm Weir and outsourcer Serco
, both of which can be traded as a proxy for the health
of the economy, rose as much as 1.5 percent.
There was, however, a defensive feel to the FTSE 100 risers
list, with utility Severnt Trent and household goods
firm Reckitt Benckiser each gaining 1.3 percent.
Integrated oils ploughed higher, supported by
the price of oil which remained around recent highs of
$102 a barrel, and as investors continued to like the defensive
attractions of the sector -- reliable dividends, strong balance
sheets -- given the tough global growth outlook.
Broker Davy said current consensus forecasts of double-digit
profit growth for 2012 looked difficult to achieve, and careful
stock picking in defensive sectors would likely be key to
outperforming the market.
Oil major BP rose 1.2 percent as the stock continues
its gradual rehabilitation after the Gulf of Mexico oil spill in
April 2010.
BP's $20 billion oil spill fund has ended payments to
eligible victims and the company has opened a new legal move in
its battle to force contractor Halliburton to help pay the
clean-up costs.
BG Group added 0.7 percent to 1,439 pence, with
traders saying a close above 1,447 could see the stock move as
high as 1,505.
(Editing by David Hulmes)