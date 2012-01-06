* FTSE 100 index adds 0.2 percent
* Vodafone up on Goldman Sachs upgrade
* Oils supported by firmer crude price
* U.S. jobs report, euro zone data awaited
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON Jan 6 Gains from market heavyweight
Vodafone and stronger banks and commodity stocks helped drag
Britain's top share index higher on Friday, although gains were
capped by some caution ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, and a
big batch of euro zone data.
At 0926 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 12.09 points,
or 0.2 percent at 5,636.35, recovering after a 0.8 percent fall
on Thursday, albeit in low volumes at just under 10 percent of
the 90-day moving average.
"A quiet start as traders sit back and wait for key data
from the euro zone, with Italian yields above 7 percent again
the jitters remain," said Mic Mills, head of electronic dealing
at ETX Capital.
"But most focus will be on the U.S. non-farm payrolls this
afternoon which may well reverse the enthusiasm of yesterday's
ADP jobs number."
Euro zone December ecconomic, industrial, and services
confidence data, together with November retail sales and
unemployment numbers will all be released at 1000 GMT.
Domestic British banks rallied after recent falls on fears
over recapitalisation moves by European lenders exposed to the
euro zone debt crisis, with part-state-owned Lloyds Banking
Group in the vanguard, up 1.3 percent.
Integrated oils provided a big boost for the
FTSE 100 index as Brent crude prices extended recent
gains on worries over a demand squeeze amid mounting tensions
between Iran and the West.
Mobile phones giant Vodafone added the most points
to the blue chip index, with the stock up 2.0 percent as Goldman
Sachs upgraded its rating to "buy" from "neutral", with the bank
anticipating U.S. venture Verizon Wireless to lift
Vodafone's free cash flow above 10 billion pounds.
BROKER ORIENTATED
Broker comment also provided a number of other big blue chip
movers, particularly in the absence of much corporate news.
ITV stood out on the upside, ahead 2.0 percent, as
traders spotlighted the impact of an upgrade to "overweight"
from "equal-weight" by Morgan Stanley, in a 2012 European media
review.
On the downside, a cautious note on British fund managers
weighed on blue chip Ashmore, down 1.3 percent, and mid
caps Jupiter and F&C Asset Management, off 3.4
percent and 0.2 percent respectively, as the broker downgraded
ratings for all three.
"We remain particularly cautious on fund flows in Europe as
banks which are major distributors of funds continue to focus on
shoring up deposits," Credit Suisse said.
Hedge fund manager Man Group was the top FTSE 100
faller, down 2.5 percent, as both Credit Suisse and JP Morgan
Cazenove reduced their target prices.
Food retailers were the worst blue chip performers on a
sector basis, led by WM.Morrison Supermarkets down 1.8
percent, with Tesco down 0.9 percent, on caution ahead
of trading updates due from both due next week.
Concerns about the health of the British consumer were
highlighted by the latest domestic data.
December UK Halifax house price survey came in weaker than
expected, with a 0.9 percent decline on the month, against a
Reuters poll forecast for a 0.2 percent gain, with the price
index in the 3 months to December down 1.3 percent, against a
0.8 percent Reuters poll estimate.
(Additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Mike Nesbit)