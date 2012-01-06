* FTSE 100 index up 0.5 percent
* Oils supported by firmer crude prices
* Vodafone lifted by Goldman Sachs upgrade
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON Jan 6 Britain's top share index was
higher at midday on Friday, supported by strength in integrated
oil stocks and in market heavyweight Vodafone ahead of
key U.S. jobs data for December due at 1330 GMT.
The FTSE 100 index was up 27.99 points, or 0.5
percent, at 5,652.25 by 1148 GMT, recovering after a 0.8 percent
fall on Thursday. Volumes were low at around 22 percent of the
90-day average.
"There is no bigger number in global financial markets than
the non-farm payrolls, so one would expect there to be a little
nervousness ahead of that," Barclays Wealth market strategist
Henk Potts said.
"There is general optimism that a figure of 155,000 is
expected and, after yesterday's ADP data, there is a suggestion
that the figure could be even higher than that. But in general
terms, I think investors should be rejoicing in the fact that
the data from the United States has been slowly but surely
improving over the course of the past few weeks, and I would
expect that to continue over the course of 2012," he said.
Integrated oils provided the biggest support
for the blue-chip index, led by BG Group up 1.4 percent,
as crude prices extended recent gains on worries over a
demand squeeze amid mounting tensions between Iran and the West.
Banks recovered after recent falls caused by fears over
recapitalisation moves by European lenders exposed to the euro
zone debt crisis, with part-state-owned Lloyds Banking Group
ahead 2.4 percent.
Mobile operator Vodafone added over 6 points to FTSE
100, with the stock up 1.8 percent as Goldman Sachs upgraded its
rating to "buy" from "neutral", anticipating U.S. venture
Verizon Wireless would lift Vodafone's free cash flow
above 10 billion pounds.
MEDIA MIXED
Terrestrial broadcaster ITV also stood out on the
upside, ahead 2.3 percent as traders spotlighted the impact of
an upgrade to "overweight" from "equal-weight" by Morgan Stanley
in a 2012 European media review.
BSkyB shed 1.4 percent with Morgan Stanley
downgrading its rating to "equal-weight" from "overweight",
citing fears of poor newsflow from the satellite broadcaster.
A cautious note on fund managers weighed on blue-chip
Ashmore, down 2.2 percent, and mid caps Jupiter
and F&C Asset Management, off 3.9 percent and 2.3
percent respectively, as Credit Suisse downgraded their ratings.
"We remain particularly cautious on fund flows in Europe as
banks which are major distributors of funds continue to focus on
shoring up deposits," it said.
Hedge fund manager Man Group was the top FTSE 100
faller, dropping 5.5 percent, as both Credit Suisse and JP
Morgan Cazenove cut their target prices.
Food retailers were the worst blue-chip performers on a
sector basis, led by Morrison Supermarkets down 2.0
percent and Tesco off 1.1 percent, on caution ahead of
trading updates from both next week.
but J Sainsbury, which also issues a trading update
next week, gained 1.0 percent, and luxury goods retailer
Burberry, set for a trading update in 10 days, was the
top FTSE 100 gainer, up 3.3 percent.
U.S. stock index futures,, pointed to a
higher open for equities on Friday ahead of the jobs report.