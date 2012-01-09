* FTSE 100 down 0.1 percent
* GSK falls after Relovair announcement
* RBS lifted by JPMorgan upgrade
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Jan 9 Britain's top shares fell on
Monday, dented by GlaxoSmithKline on concerns over new
drug Relovair, while Wm Morrison firmed after issuing
its Christmas trading update, ahead of seasonal reports from the
UK's biggest retailers this week.
GlaxoSmithKline shed 2.6 percent, knocking 7.7
points off the FTSE 100 index, after it announced plans to file
its key once-a-day inhaled lung treatment Relovair for
regulatory approval in mid-2012 following the release of a batch
of clinical trials results.
"GSK has stated that it has clearly seen enough to warrant
regulatory filings globally in COPD. However, the data are
probably not as clean as we would have liked and although the
lack of superiority versus (its existing twice-daily drug)
Advair probably has little relevance to approvability, we
believe that it could limit its commercial positioning," Shore
Capital said in a note.
Relovair, which is being developed with U.S.-based
Theravance, will be filed for chronic obstructive
pulmonary disease (COPD) in the United States and Europe in the
middle of the year.
The UK benchmark was down 2.69 points, or 0.1 percent, at
5,646.99 by 0943 GMT, having risen 0.5 percent on Friday.
Traders awaited monetary policy announcements from the
European Central Bank and the Bank of England on Thursday, with
investors keen to hear ECB president Mario Draghi's latest take
on any action to ease the debt crisis.
"(This week) it's really just a question of any comments
that might come out of the ECB interest rate meeting in terms of
easing, in terms of how the euro zone situation is going on,"
Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"It is unfortunately the European situation which is the one
real fly in the ointment at the moment. It's difficult to see
the market moving forward before there's some resolution in
place there."
Morrison edged 0.1 percent higher after the grocer's
festive trading update, with Hargreaves Lansdown's Hunter
pointing out the general view of the shares is a cautious buy.
A raft of British retailers, including Tesco and
Marks & Spencer, are set to report their Christmas sales
figures this week, throwing the impact of heavy discounting on
profit margins and prospects for consumer spending in 2012 into
focus.
Britain's store groups engaged in a frenzy of promotions and
price cutting in the run-up to the festive season, reminiscent
of the start of the recession in 2008.
Struggling HMV shed 6.7 percent after the
entertainment retailer's Christmas trading update did little to
improve investor sentiment towards the firm, which last month
warned it could go out of business.
Banks added the most points to the blue-chip
index, with Royal Bank of Scotland, up 0.8 percent, the
highest riser as JPMorgan Cazenove upgraded its rating for the
part-state-owned lender to "neutral" from "underweight" on hopes
for the sale of its Global Banking & Markets (GBM) business.
"We believe that a restructuring of GBM operations at RBS to
scale back capital and cost intensive businesses is likely to be
negative for revenues but accretive to longer term returns,"
JPMorgan said in a note.
Espirito Santo also weighed in on Barclays, ahead
0.2 percent, recommending the bank's stock given its strong
capital ratios, robust liquidity profile and positive earnings
momentum.
The euro zone debt crisis is firmly on the agenda on Monday
when German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Nicolas Sarkozy meet in Berlin, although market observers
expected little of any great significance to emerge.
Merkel and Sarkozy are holding a working lunch centered on
preparing for upcoming summits, notably a gathering of European
Union leaders on Jan 30.
"On the political front the market is not expecting a lot
from the Sarkozy Merkel meeting today as Merkel has very little
domestic room to maneuver," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager
at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500 million of assets.
(Additional reporting by David Brett and Jon Hopkins; Editing
by Jon Loades-Carter)