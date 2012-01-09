* FTSE 100 dips 0.2 pct
* GSK falls after Relovair announcement
* HMV and Wm Morrison disappoint with updates
LONDON, Jan 9 Britain's top shares fell in
thin, choppy trade on Monday as scepticism about the ability of
European politicians to come up with an effective plan to solve
the region's debt crisis dampened investor appetite for risk.
The euro zone debt crisis is firmly on the agenda on Monday
when German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Nicolas Sarkozy meet in Berlin, although market observers
expected little of significance to emerge.
"We've seen so many meetings where politicians have
overpromised and underdelivered, I think it's probably right
that markets should remain sceptical, and there are still some
tremendous issues that need to be resolved within the euro
zone," Henk Potts, market strategist at Barclays Wealth, said.
Traders eyed monetary policy announcements from the European
Central Bank and the Bank of England on Thursday, with investors
keen to hear ECB President Mario Draghi's latest take on any
action to ease the debt crisis.
GlaxoSmithKline was the heaviest faller in London,
down 3 percent and accounting for most of the FTSE 100's slide,
after it announced plans to file its key, once-a-day, inhaled
lung treatment Relovair for regulatory approval in mid-2012,
following the release of clinical trial results.
Relovair, being developed with U.S.-based Theravance
, will be filed for chronic obstructive pulmonary
disease (COPD) in the U.S. and Europe in the middle of the year.
Trading volume in Glaxo was relatively strong, at 54 percent
of its 90-day daily average.
"GSK has ... clearly seen enough to warrant regulatory
filings globally in COPD," Shore Capital said in a note.
"However, the data are probably not as clean as we would
have liked and although the lack of superiority versus (its
twice-daily drug) Advair probably has little relevance to
approvability, we believe that it could limit its commercial
positioning."
The UK benchmark was down 12.63 points, or 0.2
percent, at 5,637.05 by 1231 GMT, having flipped in and out of
positive territory, with volume at only 31 percent of its 90-day
daily average.
The index enjoyed a solid start to the year, advancing 1.4
percent last week when encouraging U.S. data outweighed concerns
over Europe.
Darren Sinden, trader at Silverwind Securities, identified
5,700 -- a level the index failed to hold above last week --
along with three-month highs at 5,747, as resistance points for
the FTSE 100.
"(Investors) will take some comfort from the golden cross
(an indication a bull market is around the corner) between the
20 and 200-day exponential moving average lines that was posted
on Friday," he said.
"It remains to be seen if this is a lagging indicator
reflecting (last) Tuesday's sharp rally, rather than a portent
of what is to come."
With volatility expected to remain elevated in 2012 as the
euro zone debt crisis rumbles on, Deutsche Bank strategists said
dividends remain an attractive alternative to simply being long
in equities.
They recommend buying the 2013 dividend futures because
"they offer greater upside potential, and price-in very bearish
scenarios".
RETAIL GLOOM
The retail sector was thrust into the spotlight as Wm
Morrison Supermarkets and HMV's Christmas
trading updates got the thumbs-down from investors, ahead of
seasonal reports from the UK's biggest retailers this week.
HMV shed 6.7 percent as the music, DVD and gaming retailer's
update did little to improve sentiment towards the firm, which
last month warned it could go out of business. It also owns live
music venues.
Panmure Gordon said: "HMV remains in a very difficult
position, despite the expected strong last week's trade (before
Christmas).
"We think that it needs to sell Live and 7digital but, with
doubts remaining about the group's going-concern basis, it is
some way from being an equity story."
Morrisons saw its shares dip 0.3 percent after its trading
update which, according to Killik & Co, was disappointing, with
sales for the six weeks to Jan. 1 below consensus expectations.
Other British retailers, including Tesco and Marks
& Spencer, are set to report Christmas sales figures
this week, throwing into focus the impact of heavy discounting
on profit margins and prospects for consumer spending in 2012.
Britain's store groups engaged in a frenzy of promotions and
price cutting in the run-up to the festive season, reminiscent
of the start of the recession in 2008.
Royal Bank of Scotland bucked a weak sector trend
, as JPMorgan Cazenove upgraded the part-state-owned
lender to "neutral" from "underweight" on hopes for the sale of
its Global Banking & Markets (GBM) business.
"We believe that a restructuring of GBM operations at RBS to
scale back capital and cost intensive businesses is likely to be
negative for revenues but accretive to longer term returns,"
JPMorgan said in a note.
