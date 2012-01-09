* FTSE down 0.7 percent
* Banks wane as Merkel warns on Greece aid
* GlaxoSmithKline down on Relovair concerns
* Retailers weaker after Morrison's, HMV updates disappoint
By David Brett
LONDON, Jan 9 Britain's FTSE 100 closed
down on Monday with financials under pressure after a warning by
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reignited fears of a Greek
default, while GlaxoSmithKline fell on worries over its key lung
drug Relovair.
London's blue chip index closed down 37.42 points or
0.7 percent at 5,612.26, with volumes just 88 percent of their
already weak 90-day average and as U.S. equities gave up early
gains.
Traders said FTSE 100 bulls also encountered technical
resistance around 5,700 -- a level the index failed to hold
sustain last week -- and with the relative strength index
indicating UK-listed blue chips were approaching overbought
territory after last week's 1.4 percent gain.
Banks ebbed lower as investors mulled over the
latest press conference from Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy, which traders said was "uninspiring".
The main concern revolved around Merkel's warning that
Greece would not be paid its next aid tranche without rapid
progress on its second rescue package.
"These negotiations could go on forever. The chances are
this Greek tragedy will go right down to the wire and it will be
a case of who blinks first," Richard Driver, analyst for Caxton
FX, said.
Banks have already been asked to take a 50 percent haircut
on their Greek debt, and there are broader concerns over their
balance sheets as European peer UniCredit's capital
raising plans failed to convince investors.
"For any other European banks that were considering raising
new equity via the markets, the performance of Unicredit must
have severely put them off," Louise Cooper, markets analyst at
BGC Partners, said.
"The fundamental problem is one that many banks have a
highly leveraged balance sheet compared to the equity value,"
she said.
With euro zone worries back to the fore, Barclays
fell 4.5 percent. Other financial-related stocks were lower too
with insurer Old Mutual off 1.4 percent and hedge fund
Man Group, which has seen its fund flows adversely
impacted by volatile markets, down 4.8 percent.
The FTSE volatility index was up 3.3 percent on
Monday and Deutsche Bank warned volatility will remain high in
the first few months of the year given the numerous catalysts
ahead, notably in Europe.
"The European sovereign crisis is far from over ... This
should reinforce a geographical divide which has seen U.S.
outperforming the rest of the world in 2011."
GLAXO GLOOM
GlaxoSmithkline was among the biggest losers of the
day, down 4.1 percent on worries over regulatory approval for
its key new once-a-day inhaled lung drug Relovair, after the
drugmaker released a batch of clinical trials results.
Shore Capital says the pneumonia signal - GSK will
investigate some reports of fatal pneumonia at the highest dose
- in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is concerning and
lack of consistency in the pivotal Phase III programme suggests
a far from straightforward regulatory passage, particularly in
the United States.
Retailers were under pressure after Christmas trading
updates from Wm Morrison Supermarkets and HMV,
which last month warned it could go out of business, got a mixed
reception from investors.
Other British retailers, including Tesco and Marks
& Spencer, down around 0.1 and 0.7 percent respectively,
are set to report Christmas sales this week, throwing into focus
the impact of heavy discounting on profit margins and prospects
for consumer spending in 2012.
For a FACTBOX-How UK retailers fared over Christmas, please
click on:
With the FTSE 100 retreating, those stocks liked for
their defensive characteristics were among the top gainers, with
utility National Grid, Burberry and Experian
up as much as 2.4 percent
Global brewer SABMiller gained 0.4 percent after it
said it would be interested in acquiring the African brewing
operations of French group Castel as the two announced on Monday
they were strengthening their links in Africa.