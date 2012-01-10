* FTSE up 1.5 percent
* Miners lead after Alcoa results, China data
* Banks gain as Fitch backs down from French downgrade
threat
* Retailers bounce back after M&S and Debenhams report
By David Brett
LONDON Jan 10 Commodity stocks led
Britain's top share index higher on Tuesday, after Alcoa kicked
off the U.S. earnings season with an upbeat outlook and data
from China lifted sentiment, while retailers rallied after some
encouraging updates.
London's blue chip index rose 84.44 points, or 1.5
percent to 5,696.70, making up for the 1.5 percent decline since
last Wednesday, as the FTSE 100 just failed to close above
5,700, a resistance level at which it has fallen away from
sharply twice before, in early November and January.
Trade again was thin, just 95 percent of its already light
average 90-day volume.
UK gains were supported as Wall Street responded favourably
to Alcoa's forecast of 7 percent growth in global aluminium
demand this year and a global supply deficit, despite the
company missing earnings expectations.
The announcement helped lift UK miners, while
integrated oils rallied too as both sectors gained
in tandem with underlying commodity prices after data in China
showed commodities imports remained robust in December despite
ebbing demand.
"These announcements have reminded traders that with
expectations so low for this year there is room for positive
surprises," Colin Cieszynski, Market Analyst at CMC Markets,
said.
"The market reaction to these announcements suggests that
there are still many on the sidelines looking for a reason to
dive back into the water."
Kazakhmys was up 5.9 percent, but highlighting the
continuing worries over the outlook for the global economy gold
miner Fresnillo, which is used as a proxy to the safe
haven yellow metal, rose 5.7 percent.
Energy firm BG Group added 1.5 percent as three
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said it had received
six to seven bids for acquiring its 65 percent stake in India's
Gujarat Gas, in a deal valued at about $900 million.
Banks, knocked by Europe debt concerns on
Monday, bounced back as Fitch backed away from threats to cut
France's triple-A credit rating this year.
Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland gained
5.7 and 5.2 percent respectively.
RETAILER RELIEF
Sales at Marks & Spencer, Debenhams and
Majestic Wine lifted spirits in the sector following
disappointing updates from the likes of HMV, Game Group
and Morrison's in recent days.
M&S, Britain's biggest clothing retailer, climbed 3 percent,
erasing the previous sessions losses, as sales in the 13 weeks
to Dec. 31 rebounded from falls in the second-quarter.
Mid cap Debenhams was up 9 percent after posting a
slightly better than expected performance in underlying sales in
the last 18 weeks as deep discounts lured customers in the run
up to Christmas.
"Commentators and analysts were in the main deeply
pessimistic ahead of today's results. Yet in both cases results
have exceeded expectations, and we are seeing relief rallies as
a result," Paul Mumford, Senior Fund Manager at Cavendish Asset
Management, said in a note.
Small cap Majestic Wine added 15 percent after the British
wine retailer reported a 4 percent rise in underlying Christmas
sales.
There were only a handful of blue chip fallers, with
drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline down 1.1 percent, extending
Monday's falls which followed slightly downbeat drug filing
news.
Aggreko fell 0.4 percent, surrendering some of the
previous session's gains as RBC Capital Markets downgraded its
rating for the temporary power provider to "sector perform" from
"outperform" on valuation grounds.
And ARM Holdings shed 1.5 percent, pulling back
after gains on Monday following a bullish note from Citigroup
who said the chip designer's fourth quarter results are expected
to be ahead of consensus estimates.
