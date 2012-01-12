* FTSE up 0.4 percent
* RBS reorganisation, Spanish debt demand help banks higher
* Miners gain on China Data
* Retailers recoil after Tesco profit warning
By David Brett
LONDON Jan 12 The FTSE 100 rose on
Thursday as gains in banks, which were given a boost by a
Spanish debt auction and structural reforms by RBS,
outpaced losses in retailers knocked by a profit warning from
Tesco.
The UK's benchmark index was up 22.02 points, or 0.4
percent at 5,692.84 by 1125 GMT.
RBS was up 9.2 percent as analysts commended the lender's
plan to cull investment bank jobs and sell or shut equities and
advisory business under a 3-year plan to further reduce risk and
focus more on domestic retail and corporate banking.
"We welcome this decision to further de-emphasise the
company's less profitable, riskier and more capital intensive
operations," Gary Greenwood, analyst at Shore Capital said.
Shore Capital, however, retained its "sell" rating on RBS
reflecting ongoing economic challenges.
Banks' shares, which fell around 30 percent in
2011 on concerns over the potential collapse of the financial
system, the cost of regulatory reform and exposure to Europe's
debt crisis, rallied too as Spain saw demand for its new
three-year paper at 1.8 times the amount on offer, with average
yields easing to 3.384 percent, raising hopes the country could
avoid future default on its debts.
The auction provided guidance ahead of an Italian bond sale
on Friday.
HSBC lagged, up just 1.3 percent as BofA Merrill
Lynch downgraded the lender to "underperform" from "neutral", on
concerns revenues will miss expectations.
Investors were also looking ahead to the Bank of England's
decision on interest rates and the quantitative easing
programme, due at 1200 GMT, with no changes anticipated.
The European Central Bank is set to announce its interest
rate decision at 1245 GMT, also with no changes anticipated.
Fund manager Ashmore gained 5.4 percent as it saw a
small rise in assets in the fourth quarter.
Peel Hunt, which repeated its "buy" rating on Ashmore, said
it is uniquely placed to benefit from the shift in institutional
asset allocation and the valuation gives no credit to its
emerging market exposure.
Miners were higher as China's annual inflation
eased, raising the possibility of a shift in policy priorities
away from containing price increases and towards supporting
growth in the world's most voracious consumer of commodities.
RETAILERS ROILED
The UK High Street continued to feel the pain of a bleak
economic outlook and UK austerity measures, which forced
consumers to preserve their cash over Christmas.
Tesco fell 14 percent to a 33-month low after the world's
third-largest retailer said it would invest more in price cuts
and its online business to win back sales, warning that would
lead to minimal profit growth in its 2012/13 year compared with
a forecast for a 10 percent rise.
Shore Capital cut its rating on Tesco to "hold" from "buy".
Peer Morrison and Marks & Spencer, which
have already reported on their Christmas trading, dipped 6.3 and
1.5 percent respectively.
Sainsbury, which updated investors on Wednesday,
shed 4.8 percent as Credit Suisse revised its profit forecasts
and repeated its "underperform" rating, saying "there is still
not enough margin/returns progress for us to view the valuation
as attractive".
There was bad news too from mid-cap Home Retail,
down 4.5 percent, as it said it expected to cut its full-year
dividend significantly after seeing another poor sales
performance at its Argos stores.
Struggling small cap chocolatier Thornton melted 15
percent on falling sales and as promotions hit its margins.
Elsewhere, pay-TV group BSkyB fell 2 percent after
downgrades by Citigroup, Investec and UBS, which cited slowing
broadband growth, the expected rising cost of new premier league
rights and the stock valuation -- 14 times 2012 earnings per
share -- as reasons for the downgrade.
Energy shares slipped led by Royal Dutch Shell
, down 2 percent, with traders pointing to rumours the
company was guiding lower on fourth-quarter earnings.
Chevron, the second-largest U.S. oil company, said
on Wednesday fourth-quarter profit would be significantly below
the previous quarter.
Darren Sinden, senior sales trader at Silverwind Securities,
said commodity stocks and (by virtue of their heavy index
weighting the FTSE) could continue to see a push and pull effect
as mining and oil shares ebb and flow on the strength of the
dollar -- boosted by its safe haven characteristics and signs of
an improving economy in the U.S. -- which is good for profits
but bad for the underlying commodity prices on which their
profits are built.
(Written by David Brett; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)