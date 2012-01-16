* FTSE up 0.2 percent
* Oils climb with crude price, broker ups BG Group
* Banks fall as S&P cuts euro zone countries' ratings
* Carnival falls after cruise ship disaster
By David Brett
LONDON Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 rose on
Monday in choppy trade as gains in oils and defensives outpaced
falls in banks, after Standard & Poors ratings agency cut its
credit ratings for nine euro zone countries.
London's blue chip index was up 10.51 points, or 0.2
percent at 5,647.15 by 0853 GMT, in light volumes. Traders said
that S&P's downgrades were well flagged, and with some losses
already incurred on Friday, investors had time to position
themselves ahead of the announcement.
The downgrades included France and left investors worried
the euro zone's bailout fund EFSF might lose its AAA rating with
S&P, reducing its ability to help countries in distress.
Meanwhile, negotiations between Greece and private creditors on
a debt swap deal broke down, raising the risk of a messy Greek
default.
UBS said the downgrades could have been worse with France
only losing one notch on its rating, while Germany emerged
unscathed with its triple-A rating and a stable outlook.
Jimmy Yates, head of equities at CMC Markets, said: "The
downgrades were well flagged but Greece's slide towards default
leaves serious question marks over the ratings for some of the
banks, given their exposure to the region."
Banks were the hardest hit sector with Royal
Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group down
0.9 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.
Espirito Santo said despite the sector's cheapness -- the
european banking index trades at 0.6 times tangible net
asset value -- and central banks flooding the market with cheap
cash, it is too early to be outright bulls on the sector.
"The core problem of sovereign insolvency has not been
addressed ... (and) we must negotiate years of deleveraging
before we can hope to see the sector's earnings move up
positively," the broker says.
Espirito favours the investment banks due to a
lower-than-expected impact on revenues and profits from
deleveraging going forward, with UK-listed Barclays
among its top picks.
The biggest single faller on the FTSE 100 was Carnival
, the owner of the cruise ship that capsized off Italy's
west coast. The company's shares dropped 17.6 percent after it
estimated the impact to 2012 earnings for loss of use alone to
be around $90 million.
Traders said Natixis and Morgan Stanley both cut their
ratings for the cruise operator.
Kingfisher, Europe's biggest home improvements
retailer, shed 1.5 percent as Citigroup downgrades the firm to
"neutral" from "buy".
OIL UP
Integrated oils, which have taken on defensive
characteristics -- reliable dividends, earnings growth, strong
balance sheets -- as the outlook for the global economy has
darkened, were higher.
The sector rose with the price of oil, which gained
on supply worries after Iran warned Gulf Arab neighbours of
consequences if they raised oil output to replace Iranian
barrels facing international sanctions.
Higher oil prices translate into higher margins for energy
groups.
Royal Dutch Shell added 1.2 percent, while BG Group
rose 1 percent as Cheuvreux upped its rating to selected
list from "outperform".
Oil services firm Amec added 1 percent as Goldman
Sachs upgraded its rating to "buy" from "neutral", citing its
attractive relative valuation and the potential for an accretive
use of cash on the balance sheet.
The same broker, however, downgraded peer Wood Group,
down 0.8 percent, to "neutral" on valuation grounds.
Britain's Smiths Group, whose products range from
bomb detectors to medical devices and fuel hoses, rose 1 percent
as UBS upped its target price to 1,300 pence from 1,200 pence
and repeated its "buy" rating.
"As growth returns and the enhanced margins are maintained
or increased, we expect investors and potential buyers of the
divisions to ascribe a higher multiple to Smiths' future
earnings," the broker said.
UBS also upgraded Aircraft parts supplier Meggitt,
up 1.1 percent, to "buy" from "neutral" on valuation grounds,
with the stock trading on 9.0 times 2012 EV/EBITA.
Morrison Supermarkets edged 0.2 percent higher after
recent falls on the back of its recent Christmas trading update,
as Deutsche Bank upgraded the food retailer to "buy" from
"neutral" saying price war fears, emanating from peer Tesco's
profit warning, were overdone.
Still on the defensive theme, drugmaker Shire rose
0.8 percent after UBS raised its target price, while peer
GlaxoSmithKline was up 0.8 percent.
The UK market was rudderless with no important economic data
due for release, while U.S. equity markets will be closed on
Monday due to a holiday.
