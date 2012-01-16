* Banks wane as S&P downgrades heighten balance sheet
strains
* Carnival falls after cruise ship tragedy
* Defensives gain as economic outlook darkens
By David Brett
LONDON Jan 16 Britain's top share index
was flat at midday on Monday, as investors absorbed S&P's credit
ratings downgrades of nine euro zone countries, including
France, with banks weighing on the index and defensives
preventing further falls.
London's blue-chip index was down 0.48 points at
5,636.16 by 1155 GMT, in choppy trade, but having dropped on
Friday on trader talk of the impending downgrades.
Volumes were thin again on Monday as most fund managers and
institutions choose to park their cash on the sidelines with so
much uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook.
Over the weekend, Standard & Poor's downgrades included
stripping France and Austria of their coveted triple-A status
but importantly not EU paymaster Germany.
"The S&P downgrades last week show that optimism about
Europe has lasted as long as most New Years' resolutions," David
Miller, Partner at Cheviot Asset Management, which has assets of
3.5 billion pounds.
"However, the markets have been expecting downgrades and so
I wouldn't expect investors' decisions to alter much because of
them."
The downgrades came as negotiations to thwart a Greece
default broke up, but Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos on
Monday was quick to calm market nerves promising a debt swap
would be clinched in time.
With euro zone concerns back to the fore, banks
, because of their exposure to debt in the region
and its impact on their balance sheet and earnings ability, were
under pressure.
Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland
fell 1.9 and 0.2 percent, respectively, albeit having
suffered sharper falls on Friday.
Espirito Santo said despite the sector's cheapness -- the
European banking index trades at 0.6 times tangible net
asset value -- and central banks flooding the market with cheap
cash, it is too early to be outright bulls on the sector.
EARNINGS CONCERNS
Biggest loser on the FTSE 100 was Carnival, down
15.6 percent after the owner of the cruise ship that capsized
off Italy's west coast said its 2012 earnings would take a $90
million hit and added that it anticipated further costs to the
business.
Morgan Stanley analysts, which downgraded Carnival, said the
accident could have a bigger impact on the company than just the
hit to annual earnings.
Broker downgrades hit British outsourcer Capita,
down 3.3 percent, as BofA Merrill Lynch on the firm to "neutral"
from "buy", and Collins Stewart downgraded its rating on Capita
to "hold" from "buy", both as pipeline concerns raise growth
worries.
Kingfisher, Europe's biggest home improvements
retailer, shed 1.5 percent as Citigroup downgraded the firm to
"neutral" from "buy", in a cautious review of the European
retail sector, which it says faces a sustained period of
sub-trend growth as government, corporate and household debt
levels adjust following years of credit-fuelled growth.
Earnings worries hit Inmarsat, which dropped 7
percent with traders citing the impact of reports in the U.S.
from a key federal agency saying the wireless service run by its
partner LightSquared would cause harmful interference to many
GPS receivers.
On the upside, defensives featured prominently as doubts
over the economic outlook persisted.
Drugmaker Shire rose 1.1 percent as UBS raised its
target price, while peer GlaxoSmithKline was up 0.8
percent.
British sweetener and starches maker Tate & Lyle
gained 1.0 percent, and luxury goods firm Burberry,
liked for its exposure to China, also added 1 percent ahead of
its trading update due out on Tuesday.
Meggitt climbed 1.3 percent as UBS upgraded its
rating for the British aerospace engineer to "neutral" from
"sell", saying it expects the firm to benefit from its American
business and the strength of the U.S. dollar.
BT Group extended the recent rally, rising 2.2
percent. The Telecoms provider was double-upgraded by Nomura on
Friday after "a root-and-branch review of BT's operating
outlook".
Smiths Group, whose products range from bomb
detectors to medical devices and fuel hoses, rose 0.8 percent as
UBS upped its target price to 1,300 pence from 1,200 pence and
repeated its "buy" rating.
U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday due to a
holiday.
(Writing by David Brett; Editing by Mike Nesbit)