* FTSE 100 up 0.4 percent
* Carnival plummets 16.5 percent after cruise ship tragedy
* Capita, Kingfisher hit by broker downgrades
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Jan 16 Britain's top shares rose
on Monday, led by miners, as investors' attention shifted from
the euro zone debt crisis towards economic data from China.
Mining stocks tracked metals prices higher as
markets eyed a batch of Chinese data on Tuesday, including GDP
and industrial production, for further clues on the outlook for
demand.
"There's a perception that maybe the Chinese will ease
monetary policy at some point this week to try and prevent a
hard landing, so I think that's giving a slightly more positive
bias to metals prices," Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC
Markets, said.
Friday's downgrades from the Standard & Poor's credit
agency, which included stripping France and Austria of their
triple-A ratings, came as talks between Athens and private
creditors on a debt swap deal -- seen as crucial to avoiding a
messy Greek default -- broke down.
The news had trailed a positive start to the year, with
Spain and Italy drawing solid demand at their debt auctions last
week, dousing worries about a regional credit freeze.
"I don't think you should be totally negative about what we
saw from the euro zone," Henk Potts, market strategist at
Barclays Wealth, said.
"If you take demand and yields as a sign of confidence that
European officials can solve the debt crisis, there were some
positives to hang on to."
The UK benchmark closed up 20.80 points, or 0.4
percent, at 5,657.44, in thin, choppy trade, with U.S. equity
markets closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday.
Trading volume on the FTSE 100 was 76 percent of its 90-day
daily average.
Carnival plummeted 16.5 percent, easily topping the
FTSE 100 fallers' list, after the owner of the cruise ship that
capsized off Italy's west coast said its 2012 earnings would
take a $90 million hit.
Analysts said the cruise ship industry has a tough job to
restore confidence among customers shocked by images of the
wreck of the Costa Concordia, but that the effects of the
accident over time will be minimal.
"Obviously tragic, it will have a short-term impact on
yields, but I don't think customers are going to stop travelling
on cruise ships because of one accident in 100 years," an
analyst, who declined to be named, said.
Carnival saw robust trading volume, at more than nine times
its 90-day daily average.
Kingfisher, off 2.1 percent, was the second-heaviest
faller, pressured as Citigroup cut its rating for the home
improvements retailer to "neutral" as part of a cautious review
of the European retail sector.
Negative broker sentiment also hit Capita, down 1.6
percent, with BofA Merrill Lynch and Collins Stewart downgrading
their ratings for the outsourcing group, citing disappointment
over recent contract news.
(Additional reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David
Hulmes)