* FTSE up 0.9 percent
* Miners, oils up as China grows faster than expected
* Capital goods firms higher as Exane upgrades sector rating
* Insurers rise after bullish UBS note
* Burberry falls post results
By David Brett
LONDON, Jan 17 Miners led Britain's top
share index higher on Tuesday, after fourth quarter economic
growth data from China boosted the demand outlook for the
sector.
London's blue chip index added 50.26 points, or 0.9
percent to 5,707.70 by 0858 GMT extending the previous session's
0.4 percent rise and echoing gains in Asian markets.
Miners rallied in tandem with base metal prices
after the world's most voracious consumer of commodities
reported slightly stronger than expected growth in the last
quarter of 2011, although growth was also the weakest in 2-1/2
years.
Gerard Lane, strategist at Shore Capital, said the data
suggested growth continued apace across the economy, but he
expected the steps taken along the policy easing path initiated
a few months ago, to continue through 2012.
Lane sees this as likely to support asset prices in general
and emerging market-exposed equities.
The Chinese data helped Rio Tinto, up 2.4 percent,
shrug off its near-flat iron ore production growth for the
fourth quarter, which was weaker than some expectations.
Integrated oils also rose along with the oil
price.
Capital goods firms were boosted after Exane BNP Paribas
said it raised its rating on the sector to "neutral" following
the stabilisation of its leading indicators (ISM, bond spreads)
and a substantial downward revision to consensus earnings per
share forecasts.
"Based on geographic (we favour U.S. over Europe) and
end-markets analyses, we upgrade Metso, IMI
and Smith Group to Outperform and downgrade Cookson
and Legrand to Neutral," the broker said.
London-listed IMI and Smiths Group were up 2.7 and 1.6
percent, respectively, while GKN gained 3.1 percent.
INSURERS, BANKS WANTED
Insurers and banks joined in the broader rally.
Insurance buyout vehicle Resolution rose 3.3 percent
after UBS upgraded the firm to "buy" from "neutral" on valuation
grounds, in a note on the UK life and non-life insurance
sectors.
UBS also put a short-term "buy" rating on blue chip firm RSA
Insurance and raised mid cap company Lancashire
to "buy" from "neutral". The two stocks added 0.1 and 3.9
percent respectively.
"Although the outlook remains relatively challenging for
life, and unexciting for non-life, we think we have identified
promising niches," UBS said in a note.
"Valuation multiples are not generally demanding and the
sector offers an attractive alternative to the banks with
limited exposure to the euro area," the broker said.
The euro zone's debt crisis remained in focus although
traders said they weren't surprised when Standard & Poor's
followed its credit rating downgrade of nine euro zone nations
over the weekend by cutting its credit rating of the area's EFSF
rescue fund late on Monday.
And Greece was still under pressure to break a deadlock in
debt swap talks if it is to avoid an unruly default.
Royal Bank of Scotland rose 3.9 percent as Shore
Capital upgraded the part state-owned lender to "hold" from
"sell" following its structural reorganisation last week.
"Although this restructuring could be costly in the
short-term, we believe that it will prove to be a sensible move
over the medium to long-term, boosting both return on equity and
capitalisation," the broker said.
The lender was also boosted after the announcement of the
sale of its aircraft-leasing business to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group and Sumitomo Corp for $7.3
billion.
On the downside, Burberry fell 2.2 percent, giving
up the previous session's gains, after the luxury goods firm
posted a 22 percent rise in third-quarter revenue.
The shares were also pressured by a note from Bank of
America Merrill Lynch which downgraded the European luxury goods
sector to "underweight" from "neutral" on valuation grounds, but
kept its "neutral" stance on Burberry.
(Reporting by David Brett. Editing by Jane Merriman)