* FTSE 100 down 0.4 percent
* Miners lower, African Barrick update misses expectations
* Oils lower, Tullow Oil falls
By David Brett
LONDON Jan 18 London mining stocks gave
pause to their recent rally on Wednesday, leading Britain's FTSE
100 share index lower and short of chartists' resistance around
the 5,700 level, with Tullow Oil was the top faller
after disappointing on its production outlook this year.
The index was down 21.73 points, or 0.4 percent at 5,672.22
by 0903 GMT, having gained more than 1 percent over the previous
two days, and followed weakness towards the close overnight on
Wall Street and a muted performance in Asia.
The UK index is trapped within a range having closed below
5,700 on Tuesday, a level it has failed to breach at the close
since early Nov, 2011.
"If there is any encouraging news for the UK index at this
stage it is that many of its constituents are pushing up through
their post-correction highs (going back to late November when
the index hit a closing low around 5,127)," said Bill McNamara,
technical analyst at Charles Stanley.
McNamara said in the event of a reversal, he expects to see
some support from the short-term uptrend, at around 5,600, but
if the rally in the miners were to continue the index would
break through to new highs.
The mining sector, however, was lower on
Wednesday, in tandem with base metal prices after copper hit a
two-month high in the previous session, as investors banked
profits following robust Chinese growth data on Tuesday.
"If the old adage of buying on the dips is relevant in these
choppy markets, so too is sell the rallies, albeit a minor one,
and that's all we're seeing here," a London-based trader said.
African Barrick Gold shed 3.8 percent after it
reported fourth-quarter gold production fell 11 percent and
missed its annual production targets.
Rio Tinto, which reported near-flat production
growth of iron ore for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, fell 1.3
percent.
Integrated oils added their weight to the index
falls as investors secured recent gains, while Tullow Oil
slid 7.3 percent as the oil explorer's latest trading
update flagged a production decline, with net asset values (NAV)
likely to fall as a result.
Oriel Securities said that overall it anticipates its
current 'risked net asset' value for Tullow of 882 pence per
share will fall by around 40-60 pence per share reflecting lower
production in 2012 and higher capital expenditure.
OUT OF TOUCH
BT Group shed 1.4 percent as UBS downgraded the
telecoms firm to "neutral" from "buy", citing concerns over
valuation, competition from Sky fibre and YouView and the firm's
pension.
Banks fell as risk appetite ebbed and after
Citigroup gave a stark reminder in the Unitied States of just
how at risk lenders' forecasts are in the current climate, as it
reported weaker than expected earnings.
Royal Bank of Scotland, which had posted robust
gains recently as investors cheered its restructuring plans, was
down 2.2 percent.
HSBC was off 0.1 percent as UBS cut its 2012
forecasts by 10 percent, saying its revenue potential continues
to drift off.
"HSBC is trading at a multi-year low on price/tangible NAV,
at 1.1 times. Its dividend yield, a prospective 5.3 percent,
provides significant support ... However, without top-line
growth we see no rush to buy the shares," UBS said.
Banks are heavily exposed to the euro zone debt crisis and
investors will have one eye on the debt market as Portugal tests
investor confidence in a debt sale and Greece resumes talks on
its debt restructuring.
On the upside, but still with financials, fund firm Man
Group rose 5.5 percent after its quarterly update.
Traders said despite the firm posting a second consecutive
quarter of heavy client outflows and announced plans for further
cost cuts, Man Group's shares have priced in the bad news,
having lost more than a third of their value over the last three
months.
On the macroeconomic front, British unemployment numbers
will be released at 0930 GMT, with the December claimant count
seen rising by 10,000, accelerating from a 3,000 increase in the
previous month. November's ILO unemployment rate is seen steady
at 8.3 percent.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)