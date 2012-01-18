* FTSE up 0.2 pct
* Man Group rises on slowing outflows
* Essar Energy rises on challenge to India court ruling
By David Brett
LONDON Jan 18 Britain's top share index
bounced higher by midday on Wednesday, with banks and miners
rallying on hopes the International Monetary Fund would bolster
its lending resources significantly to insulate economies from
Europe's debt crisis.
London's blue-chip index was up 8.49 points, or 0.2
percent at 5,702.44, by 1139 GMT, rebounding from a session low
of 5,647.92, although the index failed to significantly breach
resistance around 5,700.
Banking and mining shares, the
riskiest equities on the UK's benchmark index, recovered losses
after a media report said the IMF was looking at a possible $1
trillion expanison of its lending facility to help safeguard the
global economy from the euro zone's debt crisis.
"There is a huge wave of liquidity that the market is
expecting to hit, and as a result we're seeing equities and
commodities rallying on the back of it," David Morrison,
strategist at GFT Global, said.
"We know the Bank of England is likely to introduce further
quantitative easing in February ... There's talk of the European
Central Bank extending its long-term refinancing operations
dramatically and there is still the possibility the (U.S.)
Federal Reserve may do something in the early part of this year
to provide further stimulus."
Banks, which have large exposure to Europe's debt woes,
initially opened lower after U.S. peer Citigroup reported
weaker-than-expected earnings, blaming Europe's debt crisis for
hindering its turnaround plans.
So the IMF report lifted sentiment in the sector, whose
earnings outlook relies heavily on the survival of the European
Union.
Royal Bank of Scotland, down more than 2 percent
early on, climbed 0.3 percent by midday.
There was also relief after Germany saw good demand, and
yields fall, at its most recent bond auction, while debt-laden
Portugal also saw borrowing costs fall.
Other financials rallied too, with insurance buyout vehicle
Resolution up 2.1 percent and Schroders 1.9
percent higher.
Man Group rose 5.4 percent as the funds firm
reported a slowdown in the pace of outflows in its
fourth-quarter trading statement.
Traders said Man's shares had priced in much of the bad
news, having lost more than a third of their value over the last
three months.
DEFENSIVES DOWN
As investors reflected on the more positive media reports on
the IMF, those stocks perceived as defensive fell slightly,
although FTSE 100 volume was low -- just 30 percent of its
90-day average -- highlighting traders' lack of conviction.
Utilities SSE and Centrica each shed 0.8
percent, while British American Tobacco was down 0.7
percent.
Cigarette maker Imperial Tobacco, the only U.K.
blue-chip company to go ex-dividend on Wednesday, clipped 2.63
points off the FTSE 100 index.
Tullow Oil was down 4.5 percent as the oil
explorer's latest trading update flagged a production decline,
with net asset values (NAV) likely to fall as a result.
Essar Energy, however, recouped some of the
previous session's sharp fall.
It rose 10.3 percent after saying it expects to challenge a
ruling by India's Supreme Court that means it will no longer be
able to defer payment of a sales tax, having hitherto benefited
from deferrals of $1.24 billion.
Elsewhere, BT Group shed 0.6 percent as UBS
downgraded the telecoms firm to "neutral" from "buy", citing
concerns over valuation, competition and the firm's pension.
Pay-TV broadcaster BSkyB, which also offers
broadband and telecom services, was up 1.6 percent.
British publisher Pearson shed 1.4 percent ahead of
a trading update due on Thursday.
Wall Street futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday,
supporting the turnaround on the FTSE 100, ahead of a raft of
data including: the producer prices index, due at 1330 GMT;
industrial output data for December, due at 1415 GMT; and the
U.S. homebuilder sentiment index.
(Editing by David Hulmes)