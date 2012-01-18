* FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent after choppy session
* Miners, banks rally on IMF funds hope for euro zone
* Integrated oils weak; Tullow Oil down on production
decline
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON Jan 18 Britain's top share index
nosed ahead on Wednesday to close above 5,700 points for the
first time since the end of October, 2011, as strength in
heavyweight miners and banks countered falls in integrated oils.
The FTSE 100 ended the day up 8.42 points, or 0.2
percent, at 5,702.37, just below the intra-day peak of 5,709.87,
having bounced off a session low of 5,647.92 in a choppy
session.
Volume was just under 90 percent of the 90-day average.
Risk-sensitive miners and banks
led the gainers, helped by hopes the International Monetary Fund
(IMF) will bolster its lending resources to help economies hit
by Europe's debt crisis.
There was also relief in the euro zone after Germany saw
good demand, and yields fall, at its most recent debt auction,
while borrowing costs fell for debt-laden Portugal at a bond
sale.
But news the World Bank had revised down its forecasts for
global growth held enthusiasm in check.
Better-than-expected results from Goldman Sachs also
helped the banks find some relief after Citigroup's
earnings disappointed in the previous session.
Gains by Goldman helped Wall Street recover from opening
falls on Wednesday, with U.S. blue chips up 0.4 percent
by London's close.
A trio of UK blue chips rebounded after recent sharp falls.
Essar Energy was the top gainer, up 7.2 percent and
recouping some of the previous session's sharp falls after
saying it expects to challenge a ruling by India's Supreme Court
over deferring payment of a sales tax.
Under-pressure hedge fund manager Man Group added
6.8 percent after it reported a slowing in the pace of outflows
from its funds.
And Carnival, owner of the capsized cruise ship
Costa Concordia, recovered 3.3 percent after being sold off
sharply on Monday.
"The contrarians are feeling at least a little vindicated
today, as Essar Energy, Man Group, and Carnival lead the FTSE
100 into the close," said David White, Trader at Spreadex.
"All three companies have suffered dramatic selling on the
open market, becoming the subject of debate for bargain hunters.
Man Group and Essar have more than halved in value according to
market cap in just the last 12 months," White added.
TULLOW TOILS
Oil explorer Tullow Oil was a top FTSE 100 faller,
down 4.2 percent after flagging a production decline, with net
asset values likely to fall as a result, according to Oriel
Securities.
However, Oriel said the focus for Tullow should remain on
its active exploration and appraisal programme which looks busy
in 2012, and the broker retained an "add" rating on the stock.
Falls by integrated oils was the biggest drag
as crude consolidated at $100 a barrel.
Broker downgrades also weighed.
Rolls-Royce shed 1.8 percent after JP Morgan Cazenove
downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "overweight", citing
limited upside to the current valuation and mounting headwinds.
And BT Group fell 0.9 percent as UBS downgraded the
telecoms firm to "neutral" from "buy", citing concerns over
valuation, competition and the firm's pension.
Imperial Tobacco was the biggest loser, down 4.8
percent, with the cigarette maker the only blue chip to trade
ex-dividend on Wednesday, clipping 2.63 points off the index.
Technical analysis of the FTSE 100 index remained cautious.
"Since buying breakouts is not the preferred strategy at
this time, then buying dips or pullbacks must be. If this
pattern is going to continue, then traders should watch for a
near-term retracement," said James A. Hyerczyk, analyst at
Autochartist.
"Based on the short-term rally of 5,583.50 to 5,724.41, the
50 to 61.8 percent retracement zone at 5,653.96 to 5637.33 could
become a key support level," Hyerczyk added.
(Editing by David Cowell)