* FTSE up 0.3 percent

* Banks get boost from Goldman results, IMF's Europe support

* Retailers wane as Goldman cuts forecasts for food retailers

By David Brett

LONDON Jan 19 Britain's top share index rose in midday trade, pulled up by banks which rallied after encouraging results from U.S. peers Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

The FTSE 100 index edged up 17.52 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,719.89 at 1159 GMT, after the it finally broke through the 5,700 resistance level. The index closed above that level on Wednesday, for the first time since the end of October.

Banks, which fell around 30 percent in 2011, gained on Thursday, with Barclays up 7 percent, after Goldman Sachs issued forecast-busting figures and as Bank of America and Morgan Stanley posted encouraging results.

"Banks have got a long way to go before this can be counted as a recovery and it's worth bearing in mind that just a few days ago Citigroup issued disappointing figures," Jimmy Yates head of Equities at CMC Markets, said.

"However, in these fickle markets, investors are happy to buy in on the beaten-down stocks when there's a bit of encouragement, keen not to miss out on any potential rally," Yates said.

Banks, which are acutely exposed to Europe's debt crisis, also got a lift after Spain passed a key test in the bond market, selling more longer-term debt than had been expected.

Key to sentiment though remained Wednesday's news that the International Monetary Fund would seek to more than double its war chest by raising $600 billion to help countries deal with fallout from the crisis.

RETAIL WOES

UK food retailers were under pressure with Sainsbury among the top fallers, down 1.2 percent, after Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating for the grocer to "sell" from "neutral" and cut its earnings forecasts across the sector by up to 21 percent.

"Following Tesco's profit warning on Jan. 11, we believe the UK food retail sector outlook has significantly worsened. Tesco announced margin investment, and as a result we expect negative pressure on sector profitability," Goldman Sachs said in a note

The broker also downgraded its rating for Tesco to "neutral" from "buy", and repeated its "sell" rating on Wm.Morrison.

Tesco, however, rose 0.9 percent on news U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett's investment vehicle Berkshire Hathaway had increased its holding in the company to more than 5 percent.

Retailers are under pressure as government austerity measures cut consumers' spending power.

Mid-cap Kesa, Europe's No. 3 electricals retailer, slid 2.5 percent after posting falling sales over the key Christmas trading period as cash-strapped shoppers shunned purchases of larger items and said it saw no let-up in tough conditions any time soon.

And France's Carrefour, Europe's biggest retailer, warned 2011 profit would be at the bottom end of already pessimistic forecasts.

"We have a double whammy - a normal cyclical downturn and a structural shift to online. This has the potential to do enormous damage to the High Street and any poorly positioned firm," a London-based trader said.

Tobacco stocks were weak, led by BAT down 1.5 percent, as Nomura downgraded its stance on the sector to "neutral" from "bullish" in a preview of upcoming results, citing high relative valuations.

AstraZeneca shed 1.5 percent after U.S. drug regulators said they needed further data, possibly including new clinical studies, before approving a new diabetes drug from the Anglo-Swedish group and U.S. partner Bristol-Myers Squibb .

Across the Atlantic, Wall Street futures pointed to a firmer open ahead of U.S. inflation numbers, due at 1330 GMT, with December CPI seen up 0.1 percent on the month, after being unchanged in November.

The latest U.S. weekly jobless claims and December U.S. housing starts will also be released at 1330 GMT, with the January Philly Fed index due at 1500 GMT. (Editing by Erica Billingham)