* FTSE 100 down 0.3 percent
* Vodafone boosted by India tax ruling
* Petrofac hurt by JPMorgan downgrade
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Jan 20 Britain's top shares fell
on Friday morning, pressured by mining stocks after data from
China dented the demand outlook from the world's top metals
consumer, with investors waiting for news on Greece's
negotiations with bondholders.
The FTSE 100 was off 15.02 points, or 0.3 percent,
at 5,726.13 by 0927 GMT, having risen 0.7 percent on Thursday to
5,741.15, its highest close since Aug 1.
Miners tracked metals prices lower after
manufacturing data from China showed a sluggish start to the
year, although this suggested the government will keep pulling
pro-growth policy levers.
Heavyweight Vodafone helped stem the FTSE 100's
losses, up 1.5 percent, after an Indian court ruling in favour
of the British mobile operator.
India's tax office has no jurisdiction over Vodafone's
purchase of mobile assets in India, the country's Supreme Court
ruled, a relief to the telecoms group that has been fighting a
$2.2 billion tax bill in a long-running dispute.
"India is a huge market for Vodafone. It is a market that
they are likely to increase exposure to and this is certainly a
positive for the company going forward," said Manoj Ladwa,
senior trader at ETX Capital.
Petrofac, meanwhile, languished near the top of the
blue-chip fallers' list, off 3.9 percent, after JPMorgan cut its
rating on the oil services company to "neutral", saying
perceived earnings risk has not been discounted.
"With earnings confidence resting on revenue and the awards
from which it is derived, the $8 billion of orders which we
estimate are required to reach consensus forecasts for next year
is starting to look aggressive," JPMorgan said in a note.
Trading volume in Petrofac was robust, at 75 percent of its
90-day daily average, against just 29 percent for the FTSE 100.
Traders said investors were looking to hedge their bets
going into the weekend after four days of gains on the FTSE 100,
as the outcome of talks between Greece and bondholders was
uncertain.
Cash-strapped Greece resumed debt swap talks on Friday amid
signs it was edging towards a deal needed to prevent a default.
After a breakdown in talks last week over the coupon, or
interest payment, that Greece must offer on the swap's new bonds
raised fears of a default, the two sides appeared to be moving
to overcome differences.
While hopes are building that recent coordinated action by
central banks and the IMF will be enough to avert an economic
crisis, traders noted there were still a lot of shorts in the
market, and so were divided about whether this was a short
squeeze or the beginning of a more serious rally.
"There is still a little bit of wood to chop for the FTSE.
It is not in the clear for the topside," Phil Roberts, chief
European technical strategist at Barclays Capital, said.
To say that the FTSE 100 has fully negated August's
sell-off, Roberts reckoned a close above Fibonacci resistance at
5,824 and weekly Ichimoku cloud resistance at 5,856 would be
necessary.
(Additional reporting by David Brett)