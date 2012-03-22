* FTSE 100 index sheds 0.8 percent
* Miners fall as weak China data hits demand picture
* Randgold drops, hit by unrest in Mali
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, March 22 Britain's top share index fell
back in early trade on Thursday led by weakness in mining stocks
after data showed China's economic momentum slowing, fuelling
worries over the outlook for the global economy.
At 0900 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 47.17
points, or 0.8 percent, at 5,844.78, having ended flat after a
volatile session on Wednesday.
Miners were the biggest drag on the blue chip
index, as demand concerns were revived by the HSBC flash
purchasing managers index - the earliest indicator of China's
industrial activity - which fell back to 48.1 from February's
four-month high of 49.6.
Rio Tinto shed 2.3 percent with copper prices
dropping 1.6 percent as the China data added to ongoing
consumption worries after disappointing U.S. data on Wednesday.
"After the U.S. existing home sales numbers yesterday, news
Chinese factory activity shrank again has added to the
uncertainty on the global economy, putting pressure particularly
on the mining sector," said Mike Mason, trader at Sucden
Financial.
Precious metals miner Randgold Resources was the
biggest FTSE 100 faller, dropping 13.1 percent, having been a
good gainer on Wednesday, with the stock unsettled by news that
renegade Malian soldiers had declared they had seized power of
the African country in a coup.
Randgold revealed late on Wednesday it had signed a
convention with the Malian government for a new mine at the
Gounkoto deposit in the country.
Weak energy stocks also weighed, led by BG Group
down 0.9 percent, as crude prices fell 1.3
percent, also on worries about possible slowing demand from
China, the world's second-biggest oil consumer.
Oil services group Amec was another big blue chip
faller, down 2.3 percent as JPMorgan Cazenove downgraded its
rating for the firm to "neutral" in a sector review.
RETAIL REVERSAL
News from British retailers was not so favourable on
Thursday, after they received a boost on Wednesday from positive
results from J Sainsbury, with cautious outlook comment
from both Kingfisher and Next disappointing.
DIY stores group Kingfisher shed 0.8 percent as it launched
a drive to improve profit margins to help it cope against a
tough economic background, as its annual profits beat forecasts
with a 20 percent rise.
"All eyes will be on the degree to which common sourcing can
drive gross margin improvement. Whilst the 7 percent target is
ahead of our expectations, the resulting 300 million pounds
uplift in EBIT suggest the sourcing gains are towards the bottom
end of our forecasts," Oriel Securities said in a note repeating
its "reduce" rating on Kingfisher.
Clothing retailer Next shed 0.7 percent as it said it was
being cautious in its budgeting for the 2012-13 year as the
outlook is "very uncertain", highlighting concerns over
employment, credit availability and the euro zone debt crisis.
British retail sales numbers for February will be released
at 0930 GMT, with a headline monthly fall of 0.4 percent
forecast, after a 0.9 percent rise in January, giving annualised
growth of 2.5 percent, up from 2.0 percent previously.
There were only a few FTSE 100 gainers early on.
Mobile phones group Vodafone was the biggest riser,
up 0.8 percent, extending its advance after being upgraded to
Goldman Sachs' "conviction buy" list on Wednesday.
United Utilities was also in demand, up 0.3 percent
as Britain's largest listed water utility said it was on track
to report a good underlying performance for the full year, with
sales rising in line with market estimates.
And drugmaker AstraZeneca, up 0.3 percent was
supported by an upgrade to "buy" from Liberum Capital.
(Editing by Mark Potter)