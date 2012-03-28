* FTSE 100 down 0.4 percent

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, March 28 Britain's top share index opened lower on Wednesday, heading towards the bottom of its recent trading range as a number of companies closed books on dividends and heavyweight miners were hit by refreshed concerns over future demand.

By 0833 GMT the FTSE 100 was down 21.87 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,847.68, extending a 0.6 percent drop in the previous session and on track to brake a three-month long winning streak with a slightly lower showing in March.

"It's been a disappointing last couple of days but this is a small set-back; the economic picture is still coming in strong," Arthur Gordon, co-head of UK sales at Canaccord Genuity, said.

Technical strategists said the index's fall could continue relatively unchecked around the 5,801.72 points level - just 0.8 percent away - which is the bottom of the recent range, having served as the basis for a rebound late last week.

Companies going ex-dividend on Wednesday - including miner Anglo American and insurers Prudential and RSA - knocked some five points off the index.

"Stock prices tend to see a run-up in the period immediately before the ex-div date and fall by less than the amount of the dividend on the ex-div date itself," strategists at Societe Generale said in a note, recommending that investors avoid selling stocks prior to their ex-div date.

The life insurance sector was down 1.5 percent, as was non-life insurance, weighed on by the dividend cut-off date as well as by news of the second biggest ever annual loss at the Lloyd's of London market following a record run of catastrophe claims.

The mining sector and industrial metals also fell around 1.5 percent each.

London-listed Evraz, Russia's largest steelmaker, was down 2 percent after saying the outlook for the global steel industry will remain tough this year after its 2011 net profit missed market expectations by 31 percent.

"The steel sector is facing more headwinds: with a further decline in U.S. steel prices and Chinese prices rolling over for April deliveries, European steel mills are struggling to take advantage of what should be their strongest seasonal quarter," analysts at Natixis said in a note, maintaining their 'underweight' stance and cautious outlook on the sector.

There were also mixed signs on the British economy, with Bank of England Governor Mervyn King saying that Britain faces a long road back to pre-crisis economic growth rates and holidays company Thomas Cook saying bookings remain subdued and the year looked challenging despite an improvement in recent weeks.

(Editing by Greg Mahlich)