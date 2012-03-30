* FTSE 100 index gains 0.3 pct; set for 3 pct Q1 advance

* Miners, oils rally as commodity prices rebound

* Banks higher; EU meeting to boost financial firewall

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON March 30 Britain's top share index rallied on the final session of March, supported by a rebound in commodity and banking stocks, putting it on track for a gain of about 3 percent in the first quarter.

At 0808 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 18.29 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,760.32, having dropped 1.2 percent on Thursday to reach a closing low for the month.

The UK blue-chip index is on course to post a fall of around 2 percent in March after a choppy month which saw it rally to its highest levels since July 2011, before dropping back.

The March decline will snap a three-month winning streak, and reduce first-quarter gains to about 3 percent, a fter a near 5.4 percent rise in the first two months of the year which had almost erased the 2011 decline of 6.7 percent.

"This equity rally has been fairly indiscriminate, with virtually all sectors rising; investors will probably need to be far more circumspect in their choice of investments over the next quarter to generate similar returns," said Rebecca O'Keeffe, Head of Investment at Interactive Investor.

On Friday, strength in miners provided the biggest boost for the blue chips as copper prices rose 0.5 percent after a recent drop, with investors looking hopefully ahead to the release on Sunday of March official manufacturing PMI from China, the world's top consumer of metals.

Integrated oils also rallied in line with firmer crude prices as investors bet on a tighter U.S. gasoline market during the peak summer driving season and with persistent worries of a supply disruption in the Middle East.

Banks bounced as well, led by Barclays up 1.0 percent after being the biggest blue-chip faller on Thursday, with the sector supported by hopes that an end to the euro zone debt crisis could be a step closer.

European Union officials meeting in Copenhagen on Friday and Saturday are due to finalise a financial firewall that should help the euro zone's highly indebted economies, although there is discord about the size of the rescue fund.

"German Chancellor Angela Merkel has recently resisted calls to combine the temporary and permanent bailout funds although she is slowly coming round to the idea as Spain's finances become more of a concern," said Jordan Lambert, trader at Spreadex Ltd.

DEFENSIVES RETREAT

After a recent switch to defensively-perceived stocks from the big three risk-sensitive sectors of miners, oils and banks, sentiment reversed on Friday, with mobile phones heavyweight Vodafone the main drag on the blue chip index, down 0.8 percent.

Scottish & Southern Energy also fell as the attraction of defensive stocks faded, losing 0.9 percent, with the multi-utility's trading update failing to excite.

SSE expects increases in adjusted pretax profit for 2011/12 to be similar to each of the last three years.

A brief, in-line trading update from sweeteners and starches maker Tate & Lyle also left investors unenthused, with its shares down 0.9 percent.

British consumer confidence unexpectedly fell to a three-month low in March as Britons grew increasingly worried about the outlook for their finances and for the economy as a whole, denting hopes of a consumer-led recovery.

With no other important British economic data scheduled for Friday, investors will focus on a swathe of U.S. pointers, including February U.S. personal income and consumption numbers, and the March Chicago PMI. . (Editing by Erica Billingham)