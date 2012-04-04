* FTSE 100 sheds 0.5 percent as Fed minutes disappoint

* Commdities, banks fall back with risk appetite soured

* Johnson Matthey boosted by Citigroup upgrade

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON April 4 Britain's top shares fell in early deals on Wednesday, extending the previous session's retreat from a near 2 percent leap on Monday, led by weaker commodity and banking stocks after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested its appetite for further quantitative easing had waned.

At 0759 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 29.17 points, or 0.5 percent at 5,809.17, having shed 0.6 percent on Tuesday after recording its biggest daily rise in two months in the previous session.

Federal Reserve policymakers have backed away from the need for another round of monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy gradually improves, minutes of the central bank's meeting published on Tuesday showed.

Miners were the biggest drag on the blue chips as copper fell for a second day on Wednesday, pulling away from near two-month highs, as waning hopes for more stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve cut investors' appetite for risk assets.

"A recent spell of positive economic data and the illusion that the Eurozone crisis is beginning to disintegrate seemed to be enough of a catalyst for the Federal Reserve to halt the U.S.'s addiction to further stimulus and inject some autonomy into the U.S. economy," said Shavaz Dhalla, Financial Trader at Spreadex.

"All eyes will be on the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change data released this afternoon. Any negative deviation from expectation could set the scene for further global market volatilities as investors realise that the crutch supporting the global economy is slowing being removed," Dhalla added.

The U.S. ADP national employment report will be released at 1215 GMT, a pointer towards Friday's key non-farm payrolls, followed by the March ISM non-manufacturing index at 1400 GMT.

Integrated oils tracked easier crude prices as fading expectations for further U.S. economic stimulus countered concerns about supply disruptions from the Middle East.

And domestic banks fell back as investors' risk appetite took a knock, with Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays the worst off, down 2.8 percent and 2.0 percent respectively.

NEXT SALE

Next was a big individual FTSE 100 faller, down 2.4 percent after the retailer said its chief executive, Lord Wolfson had sold 125,000 shares in the firm at 3,060 pence each representing approximately 7.4 percent of his stake and reducing his total holding in the business to around 0.9 percent.

Ex-dividend factors clipped 1.10 points from the blue chip index, with Pearson and Wolseley both trading without their payout attractions on Wednesday.

Drug stocks provided the main blue chip gainers as investors' sought out their defensive qualities, with GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca up 0.8 percent and 0.1 percent respectively.

Peer Shire was the top FTSE 100 gainer, ahead 1.5 percent, rallying after recent falls following the failure of a clinical study for its bowel disease drug, Lialda.

Among other blue chip gainers, broker comment provided some relief.

Johnson Matthey added 0.3 percent as Citigroup upgraded its rating for the world's largest supplier of catalytic convertors to "buy" from "hold" and hiked its target price to 3,000 pence, up from 1,850 pence.

"We believe the market is undervaluing the growth potential presented by HDD (heavy duty diesel) and process catalysts where JMAT has a strong position," Citigroup said in a note.

And Tate & Lyle gained 1.0 percent, as Jefferies International upgraded its rating for the sweeteners group to "hold" from "sell" with an increased target price of 690 pence. (Editing by Jon Boyle)