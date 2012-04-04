LONDON, April 4 Britain's top share index eased back in early deals on Wednesday, extending the previous session's retreat from a near 2 percent leap on Monday, led by weaker mining stocks after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested its appetite for further quantitative easing had waned.

At 0704 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 5.03 points, or 0.1 percent at 5,833.31, having shed 0.6 percent on Tuesday after recording its biggest daily rise in two months in the previous session.

Federal Reserve policymakers have backed away from the need for another round of monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy gradually improves, minutes of the central bank's meeting published on Tuesday showed.

Miners were the biggest drag on the blue chips as copper fell for a second day on Wednesday, pulling away from near two-month highs, as waning hopes for more stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve cut investors' appetite for risk assets. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)