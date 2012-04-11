* FTSE up 0.7 percent
* Banks bounce as HSBC ups to "overweight"
* Miners rally as Alcoa results provide boost
* BT falls as JPMorgan cuts rating
By David Brett
LONDON April 11 Britain's top share index rose
around midday on Friday with banks leading the gainers after
being boosted by a positive broker comment.
HSBC raised its call on the sector to "overweight" for the
first time in four years, citing valuation grounds.
The UK's benchmark index was up 38.53 points, or 0.7
percent at 5,634.08, above its 200-day moving average despite
suffering sharp falls in the previous two days.
The index surrendered almost all its remaining 2012 gains
when it fell 2.2 percent on Tuesday, its second biggest
percentage fall of the year.
Investor unease is reflected in the FTSE 100 Volatility
index, which has leapt more than 50 percent since April
3 on concerns about global growth and Europe's debt crisis.
The FTSE 100 dipped briefly below the 200-day moving average
around the 5,695 level, which is also near 2012 lows, before
bouncing back.
Ewen Stewart, UK Strategist at Investec, said his firm has
been telling clients to use recent falls as an opportunity to
buy equities again because central banks will print money to
fight crises.
The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were the banks
, which added 1.5 percent after the HSBC comment.
On a one month basis banks have shed 6.5 percent as euro
zone debt concerns, focused mainly on Spain, have reared their
head again, underperforming a 5 percent decline on the FTSE 100.
European banks' price to book ratio is currently 0.6 times
according to Thomson Reuters data, while the sector yields a
dividend of 4.6 times.
"Our case is that at these valuation levels it will not take
much good news at all to spark a reassessment and one possible
catalyst is signs that earnings are stabilising, which could
well happen over the next quarter of two," HSBC said.
Barclays topped the FTSE 100 leaderboard, rallying
5 percent as an upgrade in rating to "buy" from "hold" on
valuation grounds by Investec Securities helped support the
stock.
MINOR DELIGHT
Miners rallied too as investors came rushing back in on the
dips with the sector up 1.7 percent having shed 10.3 percent
over the past month as worries over growth China have crimped
the outlook for sector earnings.
"I am quite sceptical on China in the long term. There's
clearly been an asset bubble but in the short term its unlikely
that Chinese growth will greatly disappoint and they've got
scope for fiscal stimulus," Investec's Stewart said.
Miners drew some support from better than expected
first-quarter numbers overnight from Alcoa, which kicked
off the U.S. earnings season.
Kazakhmys was among the top gainers UK-listed
gainers, rising 2 percent.
The FTSE gained as U.S. index futures pointed to a firmer
open on Wall Street.
Investors will watch for March U.S. import and export prices
due to be released at 1230 GMT, and March's Federal Budget and
the latest Federal Reserve Beige Book, both to be published
after the London close at 1800 GMT, following weaker than
expected payrolls on Friday, which precipitated the sell-off on
Tuesday.
Ex-dividend considerations knocked 1.31 points off the FTSE
100 index on Wednesday, with BG Group and IMI
both trading without their payout attractions.
On the downside, BSkyB fell 1.3 percent as BofA
Merrill Lynch downgraded its recommendation on the pay-TV
provider to "underperform", lowered its price target to 640
pence and reduced its longer term earnings forecasts by 20
percent.
The bank said it is cutting its earnings forecasts for BSkyB
"given a less favourable subscriber mix and gross margin erosion
(which) more than offset(s) the benefit of the lower broadband
wholesale fees recently announced by Ofcom".
BT Group shed 2.3 percent as JPMorgan cut its rating
on the telecoms firm to "neutral" from "overweight" on valuation
grounds, while also citing concerns over its revenue and
dividend outlook.
"We remain positive on a longer-term view, (but) regulatory
drags in Openreach from April may contribute to '12/13 revenue
guidance being reduced at the FY results on 10 May, while hopes
for a dividend "hike" may be disappointed," JPMorgan said.
Drugmaker Shire was 1.6 percent lower partly because
of its defensive attributes, but also with traders citing fading
bid hopes after Germany's Bayer, one of a number of possible
suitors, failed to mention acquisition moves in its recent
update.
(Written by David Brett. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)