* FTSE 100 index up 0.3 percent

* Banks, miners find support; weask oils weigh

* IMI boosted by upgrade trading statement

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON April 20 Britain's top share index pushed higher in early deals on Friday, supported by modest gains in banks and miners, with investors looking ahead to a key International Monetary Fund meeting this weekend.

The IMF's bid to win a big boost in funding to handle the euro zone debt crisis has hit a speed bump as Brazil has demanded more power at the IMF for emerging economies as a condition for lending it extra cash.

Earlier this week, the IMF issued a fairly upbeat world economic outlook, while acknowledging that uncertainties remain for global growth from the impact of the euro zone debt crisis, so investors will seek any further comments from the group's semi-annual meetings in Washington.

At 0810 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 14.33 points, or 0.3 percent at 5,758.88, having essentially ended flat on Thursday, with the blue chips set for a weekly gain of around 1.8 percent after a choppy week.

Volume was around 11 percent of the 90-day daily average, with options expiries later in the session expected to inflate this slightly but not have a big overall impact, traders said.

"Markets remain fairly moribund as investors weigh up the two dilemmas of global growth and euro zone debt concerns, with most just happy to stick near the sidelines ahead of the weekend," said Mike Mason, a trader at Sucden Financial.

Banks provided the main strength for the blue chips, rallying after falls in the previous session as sentiment on the impact of the sector to euro zone debt uncertainties continued to ebb and flow

Lloyds Banking Group was the second-biggest FTSE 100 gainer, up 2.7 percent as Investec Securities repeated its "buy" rating on the part state-owned British Lender.

"It's hardly a ringing endorsement, but we are starting to take comfort from the fact that not only is Lloyds increasingly adopting a "warts and all" approach to disclosure, much of the sellside froth has come out of near-term consensus expectations too," Investec said in a note

"Return-on-equity recovery will be painfully slow, but (whisper it quietly) the worst looks to be behind us now."

Miners also found some support as copper prices traded slightly above $8,000 a tonne on Friday, hovering near its previous close, as investors waited for more decisive cues on demands such as whether China loosens monetary policy and the health of the euro zone.

Weakness in integrated oils was the biggest drag on the blue chips as Brent crude stagnated around $118 per barrel, with prices headed for their steepest weekly drop in more than three months.

IMI IMPRESSES

IMI was the top blue chip gainer, up 2.9 percent as the engineering group reported higher first-quarter sales, helped by strength at its severe service business that serves power generation markets, and said it was optimistic of making further progress during the year.

Among individual blue chip fallers, chip designer ARM Holdings was the worst off, down 2.3 percent with traders citing the impact of a warning on Wednesday from leading cellphone chip maker Qualcomm that supply constraints will limit its revenues for the rest of the year.

Mobile phones operator Vodafone was also weak, down 0.2 percent, with the mobile telecoms firm still weighing up the possibilities of a bid for mid cap C&W Worldwide, after its Thursday deadline to make a bid was extended to noon on April 23.

C&W Worldwide shares shed 3.1 percent, with the FTSE 250 index down 0.1 percent.

Mid cap SuperGroup was the biggest market faller, plunging 41 percent after the company behind the Superdry fashion brand warned on annual profit again, this time blaming "arithmetic errors" and timing issues in its wholesale business as well as lower margins in its retail business.

British retail sales numbers for March will be released at 0830 GMT, with a monthly rise of 0.5 percent forecast, after a 0.8 percent fall in February, giving annualised growth of 1.4 percent, up from 1.0 percent in the previous month.