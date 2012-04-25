LONDON April 25 Britain's top shares pushed higher in early deals on Wednesday, extending Tuesday's rally in tandem with gains on Wall Steet and in Asia, led by strength in the banking sector as investors looked to the outcome of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and hopes for hints on further liquidity injections.

At 0714 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 17.27 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,726.76, having gained 0.8 percent in the previous session to recover around half of Monday's 1.8 percent drop.

Banks provided the biggest boost for the blue chips, with Barclays among the best performers, up 1.8 percent ahead of its first-quarter results due on Thursday, the first of the domestic sector's reporting season.

ARM Holdings was the top FTSE 100 gainer, up 3.0 percent, bouncing after a lukewarm reception to in-line results from the British chip designer on Tuesday, supported by forecast-beating numbers released overnight by U.S. technology giant Apple, with ARM-designed chips included in the U.S. firm's iPhone.

Jefferies upgraded its rating for ARM to "hold" from "underperform". (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)