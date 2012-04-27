* FTSE heads for fourth straight gain this week, up 0.2 pct

* Man group leads risers on broker upgrade

* European, UK earnings broadly positive -Starmine data

By Philip Baillie

LONDON, April 27 Britain's leading share index extended gains to a fourth straight session on Friday as growth-sensitive stocks underpinned the market and hedge fund manager Man Group jumped on a broker upgrade.

Shares in Man Group, which have slid 35 percent in recent weeks, topped the FTSE 100 leader board, gaining 4.1 percent.

Europe's biggest hedge fund manager recieved a boost after Societe Generale upgraded the firm to "buy" from "hold" after the bank said the negative swing in the firm's share performance had been overdone.

Banks and mining stocks also supported mild gains on the FTSE 100 index, adding a combined 14 points to the index in early trading with one analyst suggesting a brighter technical outlook in the near term.

The FTSE 100 index was up 11.58 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,759.04 by 1119 GMT.

"We like the way the low this month roughly coincides with the highs from November and December last year and the fact that we are finding support there. Obviously it needs to break above the 5,792 level but it looks good in the near term for a run-up towards 5,851, which should be a tough resistance first time around," said Phil Roberts, chief European technical strategist at Barclays Capital.

Friday's gains came at the end of a gloomy week for Europe with political uncertainty in France, the resignation of the Dutch Prime Minister and a downgrade of Spanish debt.

Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating on Spain by two notches to BBB-plus on Thursday and put it on negative outlook, citing expectations government finances will deteriorate more than previously thought because of the contracting economy and an ailing banking sector.

European markets were broadly higher, however, as earnings continued to surprise to the upside.

Of the 273 firms due to report on the Stoxx 600, 29 percent have done so with 56 percent beating or meeting estimates and 44 percent missing, StarMine data showed.

"The earnings season is still broadly positive but the majority of results have come in ahead of expectations and I think that is driving sentiment," said Keith Bowman, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The trend is stronger in the UK. Of the 14 FTSE 100 stocks due to report in the current earnings season, 43 percent have done so, StarMine data to the Thursday close showed, with 83 percent beating or meeting estimates and 17 percent missing.

JPMORGAN UPGRADES

JPMorgan upgrades helped Irish building materials group CRH and real estate investment trust British Land.

CRH gained 2.9 percent as JP Morgan upgraded its rating to overweight from "underweight, citing valuations combined with upgrades after recent full-year earnings.

British Land shares rose 2.5 percent after JPMorgan upgraded it to overweight from neutral.

No other key British economic data will be released on Friday, so investors will focus on U.S. first-quarter GDP due at 1230 GMT, and the final reading of the April Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey scheduled for 1355 GMT.

U.S. stock futures pointed to a slightly firmer open on Wall Street, up 0.1 percent. (Editing by Susan Fenton)