* FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent

* Banks, miners recover from opening falls

* Oils weak as crude price eases, Shell retreats

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON April 27 Mining and banking stocks rallied in London on Friday, enabling the blue chip index to recover from an early slide but trade was very thin ahead of the weekend and energy shares lost ground on profit taking.

At 0837 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 9.68 points, or 0.2 percent at 5,758.40, reversing an opening drop to a low of 5,707.96 and extending gains to a fourth day.

Trading volumes were 12 percent of the 90-day daily average.

Nearing the end of the month, the UK blue-chip index is almost unchanged from its April opening level of 5,768 after a topsy-turvey performance, with technical analysis indicating further gains were possible.

"After spending most of April rangebound, the FTSE appears to be ready to show some strength, but this will only occur if it can regain then establish support above the key retracement zone at 5,782.75 to 5,831.45," said James A. Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist.

"The fact that it has been trading inside of a triangular chart pattern for close to 20 market days confirms that it has been "non-trending" ... If the market rallies under these conditions, then this would be a strong sign that sentiment has shifted to the upside, Hyerczyk added.

Investors appeared to shrug off a cut in Spain's credit rating by Standard & Poor's late on Thursday but concerns about the euro zone debt crisis continue to affect the market.

"Although not totally unexpected, it will be a poignant reminder that the euro zone debt crisis is still far from over," said Jonathan Sudaria, trader at Capital Spreads.

Mining shares pushed the benchmark index higher after copper prices recovered in London, reversing falls in Asian trade.

Banks also rallied, led by Barclays. The lender jumped 2.9 percent, adding to a 0.9 percent gain on Thursday when it posted above-forecast first-quarter earnings.

The bank was due to hold its annual general meeting on Friday and Chairman Bob Diamond was expected to take the unprecedented step of apologising to shareholders over the bank's mishandling of the pay of top executives, newspapers said.

Among other financials, Man Group was the top blue chip performer, up 3.2 percent after the Financial Times said leading shareholders in the hedge fund manager have warned its chief executive, Peter Clarke, that he must revive the company's fortunes in the coming months or face calls to step down.

UPGRADES HELP

JPMorgan upgrades helped Irish building materials group CRH and real estate investment trust British Land.

CRH gained 2.9 percent as JP Morgan upgraded its rating to "overweight from "underweight", citing valuations combined with upgrades after recent full-year earnings.

British Land shares rose 2.5 percent after JPMorgan upgraded it to "overweight" from "neutral".

Shares of integrated oil companies provided the main drag on the blue-chip index, reversing Thursday's strong gains led by Royal Dutch Shell. Shell fell 0.4 percent after gaining 3.2 percent on Thursday when the company reported above-forecast earnings.

Underlying sentiment was also restrained by disappointing UK consumer confidence data.

Worries about prospects for the coming year kept Britons' economic morale in the doldrums in April, with the headline consumer confidence index in a survey conducted by pollster GfK NOP staying at -31 in April, confounding economists' forecasts for a slight improvement to -30.

No other key British economic data will be released on Friday, so investors will focus on U.S. first-quarter GDP due at 1230 GMT, and the final reading of the April Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey scheduled for 1355 GMT. (Editing by Susan Fenton)