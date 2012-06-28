* FTSE 100 down 0.6 percent, 5,500 relinquished

* Banks, commodity stocks lead retreat after boost on Weds

* EU summit uncertainties dominate; volumes very low

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON June 28 Britain's top share index fell back on Thursday, retreating after a strong, late bounce in the previous session as investors focused on a two-day summit in Brussels that could shape the euro zone's future.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pit herself against France and Italy at the summit starting on Thursday, insisting they must put the bloc's fundamental problems ahead of pleas for emergency action.

"Europe continues to dominate thoughts with the two day summit meeting starting today. With Merkel continuing to dig her heels in any real progress is difficult to see," said Mike Mason, trader at Sucden Financial Private Clients.

At 0812 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 34.15 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,489.77 points, having jumped 1.4 percent on Wednesday boosted by above-forecast U.S. data which eased concerns over the global growth outlook.

Trading volumes were again very thin as investors preferred to remain on the sidelines ahead of the EU summit outcome, registering at just 7 percent of the 90-day daily average.

Weaker banks were the main drag on sentiment, retreating after strong gains in the previous session.

Barclays was the worst off, down 2.8 percent after the bank agreed to pay 290 million pounds in penalties on Wednesday to settle an international probe into key interbank lending rates.

Miners were also under pressure after gains in the previous session. Russian steel firm Evraz was the top FTSE 100 faller, down 3.0 percent as Goldman Sachs chopped its target price to 410 pence from 700 pence.

RECKITT REDUCED

Household products firm Reckitt Benckiser was a top individual FTSE faller, down 2.3 percent as Credit Suisse downgraded its rating to "neutral" from "outperform", reduced its target price to 3,500 pence from 3,800 pence, and cut EPS estimates by 7 percent for 2012 and 2013.

"Reckitt's historical outperformance in the marketplace was driven by its almost unique ability to garner growth from the developed markets, and in particular Europe. This hasn't been the case for 2-3 years now, and we don't see that changing any time soon," Credit Suisse said in a note.

"In part it is market, but market share is also a contributory factor, and competition isn't about to ease off. There seems little prospect of any immediate upturn in trading in the core," the broker added.

The biggest blue chip gainers were mainly defensive stocks as investors switched from more risk-sensitive sectors, with water firms the best individual performers, United Utilities and Severn Trent both up 1.1 percent.

Aside from the EU summit, investors were also awaiting a key batch of economic data on Thursday.

The final reading for British first-quarter GDP growth will be released at 0830 GMT. No change is expected from the previous readings of a 0.3 percent quarterly fall and a 0.1 percent annualised decline.

U.S. first-quarter real GDP numbers will be released at 1230 GMT, at the same time as weekly U.S. initial jobless claims.

But overall the outcome of the Brussels summit remained paramount.

"If hopes were high for a resolution and meaningful agreement and action then we would cautious about the markets reaction. We suspect that a deep crises is necessary to force the hands of politicians to react. The risk is that actions under pressure may not be the most considered, but without a crises the compromise and a proactive policies required to bring a resolution to the sovereign and banking crises eludes us, in our view," said Shore Capital strategist Gerard Lane in a note. (Editing by Toby Chopra)