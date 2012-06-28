* FTSE 100 down 0.9 percent, charts bearish

* Banks lead retreat, expectations of EU summit low

* LIBOR probe weighs on Barclays

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON June 28 Britain's FTSE 100 weakened on Thursday, with banking shares hit by expectations that a European leaders summit will not yield any radical solutions for the euro zone crisis, as well as by concerns over the cost of a probe into LIBOR manipulation.

Barclays was the biggest faller, down 10 percent after an investigation found it had manipulated interbank lending rates over several years, costing it $453 million to settle, and raising the spectre of a management shake up.

Other banks also sold off sharply, with the LIBOR probe adding to already negative sentiment on the sector as the euro zone crisis looks no nearer to being resolved.

As EU leaders kick off a two-day meeting, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel showed no sign of relenting in her refusal to back other countries' debts.

"People are right to be cautious that you can't fix all of the problems of the euro zone with a two day summit so I don't expect any magic wand solutions," said John Haynes, head of research at Investec Wealth & Investment.

"If the euro falls apart, it's our biggest trading partner, so we won't be able to get out of the way of that."

The FTSE 100 was down 0.9 percent, or 52.18 points, at 5,471.74 by 1046 GMT. From a technical perspective, "the near-term bearish trend" remains in place for the benchmark index while it holds below 5,650, according to TJ Markets.

Defensive companies such as utilities and drugmakers - whose goods are needed even in tough times - outperformed.

Banks - whose high beta makes them vulnerable to swings in risk appetite and whose holdings of euro zone bonds leave them directly exposed to the crisis - were the biggest fallers, off 3.9 percent.

"European banks are to be rented and not owned and are inherently a trading call," S&P Capital IQ said in a strategy note, cutting the sector to underweight.

The LIBOR probe cast a heavy shadow over UK lenders, with Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday the management of Barclays will have to answer "serious questions" over the issue. Traders said the comments raised the threat that Chief Executive Bob Diamond may have to step down and investors also fretted about the eventual cost of the ruling.

"We expect that the costs of lawsuits related to LIBOR manipulation will dwarf the ... fines imposed on Barclays - and since RBS, HSBC and Lloyds have also been named in lawsuits, we expect they will also face significant fines and damages," strategists at Cenoks said.

"We are pencilling in multi-year provisions that could run into the billions."

DEFENSIVES

UK data offered little cheer to investors concerned about the health of the economy, with a downward revision to fourth quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data and with housing prices shrinking at their fastest annual pace in almost three years in June.

The real estate sector fell 1.3 percent.

"Local, domestic UK is severely challenged," said Haynes at Investec, recommending instead defensive stocks such as consumer goods giant Unilever.

"Valuations are quite a bit higher than the rest of the market, but those names still make sense - you will not fully participate in a relief rally but you will be rewarded, and if everything goes pear-shaped you won't get carried out on a stretcher. Exposure to global growth patterns is also inherent in that."

Unilever fell in line with the broader market on Thursday, but is up around 2 percent over the past three months against a drop of nearly 6 percent in the FTSE 100 over that period. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; editing by Ron Askew)