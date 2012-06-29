* FTSE 100 up 1.4 pct, hits 1-week highs

LONDON, June 29 Britain's FTSE 100 jumped to a one-week high in early trade on Friday, as an unexpected raft of measures to tackle the euro zone crisis lifted risk appetite, outweighing a scandal over dodgy practices at UK banks.

At a summit which was expected to yield very little, euro zone leaders agreed to take emergency action to bring down Italy and Spain's spiralling borrowing costs, create a single supervisory body for euro zone banks, and enable the bloc's ESM bailout fund to lend directly to recapitalise banks without preferential seniority status.

"There were very limited expectations, they've done well," said Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument Securities.

"Markets will be very relieved to go and see the summer through with somebody who has got authority to keep a lid on European bond yields. I don't think it's going to absolutely run away but it has certainly limited the downside."

The benchmark index was up 1.3 percent, or 72.27 points, at 5,565.36 points by 0749 GMT, as bearishly positioned market players scrambled to cash in on the rally on the last trading day of the month and of the quarter to boost their performance for the period.

The index rose as high as 5,594.54 in early deals, but failed to remain above the technical resistance posed by the 200-day moving average around 5,578 points.

The euro zone news offered some support to UK banks, which have direct exposure to the bloc's sovereign bonds, taking off some of the negativity unleashed by investigations into rate fixings and product mis-selling in the sector.

The banking sector added 1.6 percent, sharply underperforming a jump of 5.9 percent in its euro zone counterpart thanks to news that Barclays, HSBC , Lloyds and RBS have agreed to pay compensation to customers they misled about interest rate hedging products, following an investigation by Britain's financial regulator.

That comes alongside an investigation into the manipulation of LIBOR interbank rates, which has already seen Barclays pay a record fine and may well cost its CEO Bob Diamond his job.

"Banks have clearly been involved in some very poor business practices  The question is what the litigation claims will be relating to these issues, that is much more significant than any fines, and the second question is whether there is more things that have yet to be unearthed," said Gary Greenwood, banking analyst at Shore Capital.

"I tell my clients to de-risk their positions."

Barclays, which tumbled 15.5 percent in the previous session in its biggest one day fall since 2009, flitted either side of the no change line on Friday in volatile trade.

Lloyds, which has said it does not expect the financial impact from the hedging settlement to be material, added 2.6 percent.

The market will also pay attention to euro zone flash inflation for June and to U.S. personal incomes and consumption data as investors seek to determine the chances of rate cuts or more quantitative easing from the central banks. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Catherine Evans)