* FTSE 100 index jumps 1.3 percent; volumes stay thin

* Unexpected euro zone crisis measures boost sentiment

* Banks higher; Barclays extends slump as Oriel downgrades

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON June 29 A rally by risk-sensitive energy, miners, and banking stocks yanked Britain's leading share index higher on Friday, as investors welcomed an unexpected raft of measures to tackle the euro zone crisis from an EU summit in Brussels.

Euro zone leaders agreed to take emergency action to bring down Italy and Spain's spiralling borrowing costs, create a single supervisory body for euro zone banks, and enable the bloc's ESM bailout fund to lend directly to recapitalise banks without preferential seniority status.

"There has been a bit of a snap in sentiment on the back of the perceived progress coming out of the European meeting. However, that needs to be balanced by that fact that any real buying lacks any conviction at the moment, on the back of low volumes," said Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.

At 1101 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 77.50 points, or 1.4 percent, at 5,570.56 points, with volume at 40 percent of the 90-day daily average on the last trading day of the month and of the quarter.

Over the month, the UK blue chip index has rallied 4.6 percent, albeit in very volatile trading, but in the second quarter overall the index has fallen 3.5 percent, and is barely changed from the opening level for the year of 5,572.

U.S. futures pointed to strong gains on Wall Street on Friday, mirroring the bounce seen in Asian and European markets on the news out of the EU summit, although much will depend on another big batch of U.S. data.

U.S. May personal income and consumption will be released at 1230 GMT, and the Institute of Supply Management Chicago releases its June index of manufacturing activity at 1345 GMT.

"In the U.S. we are still getting weak economic data, and with the end of the first-half today, we will start getting second-quarter corporate earnings updates in the next few weeks, with some warning signs coming out that there could be disappointments," Hargreave's Hunter added.

Britain's FTSE 100 looks the least vulnerable among the top global bourses to a world of zero earnings growth, boosting the investment case for the index, BNP Paribas strategists say.

"This analysis is very elementary but is instructive in that it shows the divergence in 'value' around the world in a low growth scenario. The FTSE appears to be an interesting value proposition at current levels according to this analysis," BNP says in a note.

UK BANKS UNDERPERFORM

The UK banking sector was up 1.0 percent as the euro zone news offered some support given the sector's direct exposure to the bloc's sovereign bonds, but it still sharply underperformed a 4.8 percent leap by its euro zone counterpart.

UK banks were unsettled by news that Barclays, HSBC , Lloyds and RBS have all agreed to pay compensation to customers they misled about interest rate hedging products, following an investigation by Britain's financial regulator.

That blow comes alongside a probe into the manipulation of LIBOR interbank rates, which has already seen Barclays pay a record fine and may well cost its CEO Bob Diamond his job.

Barclays, which tumbled 15.5 percent in the previous session in its biggest one day fall since 2009, was down another 0.8 percent. Oriel Securities downgraded its rating for Barclays to "hold" from "buy", saying the scale of its interest rate derivatives exposure was of concern.

Among other blue chip fallers, UK water firm Pennon - which only joined the FTSE 100 index on Thursday following the deletion of International Power after its takeover - the worst off, down 1.3 percent.

UBS initiated coverage of Pennon with a "neutral" rating in a note on the UK water companies, pointing out that it and Severn Trent - also started as "neutral" - trade at a premium to "buy" rated United Utilities, with their relative benefits outside of takeover activity already priced in.

Severn Trent was down 0.4 percent, with the defensive attractions of stocks such as utilities dimmed by the revival of investors' appetite for riskier assets. (editing by Ron Askew)