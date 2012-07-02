* FTSE 100 up 0.7 pct, regains 5,600 level

* Barclays volatile as chairman resigns

* ECB meeting on Thursday eyed

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, July 2 Britain's top shares advanced on Monday, continuing to draw support from measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, as investors awaited central bank meetings later in the week which could result in further policy stimulus.

Tepid Chinese manufacturing data put a dampener on sentiment, reigniting worries over the outlook for the global economy, with the country's purchasing managers' index (PMI) dropping to 50.2 in June from May's 50.4, signalling that growth in manufacturing sector activity was close to stalling.

The FTSE 100 was up 40.02 points, or 0.7 percent, at 5,611.17 by 0844 GMT, having lurched 1.4 percent higher on Friday - trimming its drop for the second quarter to 3.4 percent, though the index is barely changed from 2012's opening level of 5,572.

The market focus will now shift to a European Central Bank meeting next Thursday, with many economists expecting a cut in interest rates to 0.75 percent from 1.0 percent, a move that would be supportive to equities.

"Despite woeful PMI data from China investors remain bullish following Friday's progress in the euro zone. Furthermore, the anticipated ECB rate cut this week should fuel further gains," said Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive Investor.

Banking stocks were in demand, still supported by the euro zone news given the sector's direct exposure to the bloc's sovereign bonds.

Barclays swung wildly in heavy early trade, settling at the top of the blue-chip leader board by 0846 GMT, up 4.3 percent, with some seeing value after a 17 percent slump in the past three days over a Libor-fixing scandal that cost Chairman Marcus Agius his job.

Uncertainty, however, remained over the future of Chief Executive Bob Diamond after Barclays was last week fined $453 million by British and U.S. regulators for submitting inaccurate submissions on the Libor interest rate.

UBS said the share price fall looks out of proportion with the financial impact of the penalty, implying an expectation of draconian additional legal costs or strategic uncertainty associated with management resignations.

The Swiss bank maintained its "buy" rating on the UK lender but reduced its earnings estimates to incorporate the fine and cut its price target by 7 percent to 200 pence to recognise the additional uncertainty and the near term volatility in the shares.

"Equities are well bid this morning, with investors believing the story behind last Friday's rally," David White, trader at Spreadex, said in a note.

"This is significant because investors have usually taken profits shortly after positive euro zone announcements." (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Toby Chopra)