By Jon Hopkins

LONDON July 2 Strength in risk-sensitive banks and commodity stocks helped push Britain's leading share index higher on Monday, as Friday's measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis provided relief, and with hopes for further economic stimulus later this week.

At 1110 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 33.79 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,604.94, holding on to the 5,600 level level having retreated from an intra-day peak of 5.620.

The UK blue chip index jumped 1.4 percent on Friday.

"We are not seeing a lot of people going long the market, we are seeing people closing shorts, and cut trading in (the) short term," said Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital in London.

"There is a high struggle to get over the 5,630 level. I think that would be a bit of ceiling in the wake of any sort of really positive news coming out."

Financial stocks were in demand, supported by Friday's euro zone news given the sector's direct exposure to the bloc's sovereign bonds, with insurer Aviva a top blue chip gainer, up 3.4 percent.

Barclays was the best FTSE 10 performer, rallying 4.0 percent after having suffered a 17 percent slump in the past three days over a Libor-fixing scandal that cost Chairman Marcus Agius his job on Monday.

Uncertainty, however, remained over the future of Chief Executive Bob Diamond after Barclays was last week fined $453 million by British and U.S. regulators for submitting inaccurate submissions on the Libor interest rate.

COMMODITIES COUNT

Energy stocks and miners (.FTNMX1770> were the top performing blue chip sectors as commodity prices extended Friday's gains on hopes the EU summit measures to alleviate the euro zone debt crisis will help revive global growth and boost demand for base metals and crude oil.

Tepid Chinese manufacturing data put a slight dampener on that positive sentiment, with the purchasing managers' index (PMI) dropping to 50.2 in June from May's 50.4, signalling that growth in the manufacturing sector was close to stalling.

The market focus now shifts to a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, with many economists expecting a cut in interest rates to 0.75 percent from 1.0 percent, a move that would be supportive to equities.

"People got a bit more than they expected from the EU summit, and we are working our way through that at the moment. But there are so many question marks ... this stuff is not going to be condition-free and people really have to bear that in mind," said David Morrison, market strategist at GFT Global.

"But all that is stuff to worry about down the road. For now we are looking ahead to Thursday, with all eyes on the ECB, and to a lesser extent the Bank of England, with further stimulus measures probably priced in," he added. (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)