By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, July 3 Britain's top share index ticked higher on Tuesday, modestly extending two sessions of strong gains on hopes for fresh stimulus measures following last week's surprise action to tackle the euro zone debt crisis from an EU summit.

Miners provided the biggest boost for the blue chips, but gains were limited by falls from energy stocks and uncertainty in the banking sector after the shock departure of Barclays' chief executive.

Barclays was volatile, recovering from an opening drop to add 1.0 percent after its CEO Bob Diamond quit with immediate effect on Tuesday over an interest rate-rigging scandal, becoming the highest-profile victim so far in a probe that spans a dozen major banks across the world.

"Some of the fund managers will be disappointed because he's done a good job for the bank in a difficult climate, but he's been tarred with a bad brush in the past due to their issues over bonuses and tax, and this was the final straw," said Hartmann Capital trader Basil Petrides.

Petrides said he had been buying Barclays shares over the last week following the stock's sharp decline on the back of the Libor interest-rate rigging scandal. He added he would look to sell Barclays shares around the 190 pence level and would buy up further stock if it fell below the 160-165 pence level.

The Royal Bank of Scotland was unnerved by the latest move in the Libor rate-setting scandal, down 0.8 percent, with the sector to be subject to parliamentary scrutiny.

At 0805 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 19.18 points, or 0.4 percent at 5,659.82, having jumped 1.3 percent on Monday.

Strength in mining stocks was the main factor keeping the FTSE 100 index positive early on, with the sector supported by a jump by copper on hopes of further monetary easings, and after a surprise rise in China's services sector Purchasing Managers' Index.

Miners also got a lift from a fairly upbeat review of the sector by Deutsche Bank, although the broker trimmed targets.

"An improving (albeit gradual) China outlook and the potential for more clarification on capital allocation could provide redemption for the flagging multiples," Deutsche Bank said in its note.

ENERGY DRAIN

Weakness in energy stocks, which had been among the biggest gainers in the past few sessions, was the main drag on the blue chips, with the sector impacted by a negative note from Deutsche Bank lowering its oil price forecasts and reducing share price targets for the companies.

BP <BP.L. was the worst-off, down 0.9 percent, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target price to 500 pence from 525 pence.

Aberdeen Asset Management was the biggest individual blue chip faller, off 2.5 percent with traders noting a Bloomberg report that Credit Suisse was selling around 80 million shares in the asset manager, around a 7 percent stake.

Investors were eyeing the latest Bank of England Monetary Piolicy meeting on Thursday to provide further economic stimulus measures to boost a flagging economy.

Britain's economy remains weak but an upturn in exports to countries outside Europe suggests growth could pick up later this year, the British Chambers of Commerce said on Tuesday. (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)